How to get a Max student discount and save 50% on your monthly subscription bill
Sign up with UNiDAYS and get access to Max's endless catalog of titles
When the streaming service subscriptions begin to stack up, it isn't a good look on your bank account, which is why it's better to take advantage of a handy student discount. With Max's student discount deal, you can save 50% on a subscription to one of the best streaming services and pay $4.99 a month instead of $9.99.
If you're a regular TechRadar reader, you'll know that Max is one of our favorites because of its extensive library of movies and shows including hits such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Big Little Lies – three of the best Max shows.
You should note that Max's student discount offer is available for its basic with-ads plan, and to US-based students only. To have access to this deal, you'll need to have a student email address which you'll have to verify with a UNiDAYS account. So if you're currently a student and have all the relevant credentials, you're one step closer to securing a great streaming deal.
How to get a Max student discount: Tools and requirements
- The Max student discount is available through UNiDAYS, which you'll need to sign up to using your college/ university credentials. You'll be expected to provide a student email address, your date of birth and your name exactly as it appears in your school records.
- You must be enrolled at a US Title IV-accredited college or university.
- The discount is available for the Max 'Basic with ads' plan only.
Steps for how to get a Max student discount
- Visit https://www.max.com/student
- Log into UNiDAYS, or create an account if you don't already have one
- Verify your student status and wait for your unique code
- Redeem your code at Max, and start streaming
Max 'Basic with ads' plan: was $9.99 a month now $4.99 at Max
Get gritty Warner Bros. movies and HBO TV shows, as well as easy entertainment from Discovery's library of reality TV in one. When you sign up through UNiDAYS, students can get 50% off Max's 'Basic' plan with ads, which brings down the monthly payment to just $4.99. Score!
Step by step guide for how to get a Max student discount
1. Go to Max
The Max Student Discount deal is accessible via https://www.max.com/student and should work with any web browser on your computer, tablet or mobile device. However, only US-based customers will have access to this offer.
2. Log into UNiDAYS or create an account with your student email address
Max will ask you to either sign in with an existing UNiDAYS account, or to sign up for a new one and then log in using your new account details. Once you've logged in and entered your college/ university details, the verification process will start.
3. Wait for verification
To consider your account eligible for a Max student discount code, UNiDAYS will process your details and forward you a unique code to redeem with Max online.
4. Get your code and redeem it, then begin your streaming venture with Max
Once your details have been verified through UNiDAYS and you receive your code, redeem it online at Max and stream away.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
