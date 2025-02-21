Everything new on Max in March 2024
Max is embracing brand new releases
At first glance, Max's March 2025 list is looking to be a thrilling month for its subscribers, and if you're one of those people you'll soon be able to stream some brand new releases from last year in just a matter of weeks. It was going to be a tough month to follow February given the anticipated return of The White Lotus season 3, but somehow Max has pulled through once again.
Max is one of the best streaming services for a number of reasons, one of those being that it's always up-to-date with brand new releases. In March 2025 you'll finally have the chance to catch up on some of the highlight movies of awards season from Golden Globe to Oscar nominees Sing Sing (2024), Heretic (2024), and Queer (2024).
If it were me, this is the month to sign up to Max if you haven't already, especially now that these brand new movies and shows are finally being launched – not forgetting the upcoming release of The Last of Us season 2. It's even better if you can get a subscription at a discounted price, so be sure to check out our tips on how to score a Max student discount.
Everything new on Max in March 2024
March 1
A Lost Lady (movie)
A Woman's Face (movie)
AEW Special Events, 2020A (TV show)
AEW Special Events, 2021A (TV show)
AEW Special Events, 2022A (TV show)
AEW Special Events, 2023A (TV show)
AEW Special Events, 2024A (TV show)
Along the Great Divide (movie)
Arrow in the Dust (movie)
Assassin’s Creed (movie)
Away We Go (movie)
Big Eyes (movie)
Captain Horatio Hornblower (movie)
Carrie (1976) (movie)
Carrie (2013) (movie)
Child’s Play (1988) (movie)
Child’s Play (2019) (movie)
Executive Suite (movie)
Ghostbusters (movie)
Ghostbusters II (movie)
Goodbye, My Fancy (movie)
GoodFellas (movie)
Jeopardy (movie)
Ladies They Talk About (movie)
Maggie (movie)
Massacre River (movie)
Men in Black (movie)
Men in Black II (movie)
Men in Black III (movie)
My Reputation (movie)
Night Nurse (movie)
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words (movie)
Stand By Me (movie)
Susan and God (movie)
The Babe Ruth Story (movie)
The Best Man Holiday (movie)
The Burning Hills (movie)
The Damned Don't Cry (movie)
The Descendants (movie)
The Forger (movie)
The Mad Miss Manton (movie)
The Man with a Cloak (movie)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (movie)
The Purchase Price (movie)
The Secret Bride (movie)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls (movie)
The Women (movie)
This Woman Is Dangerous (movie)
To Please a Lady (movie)
When Ladies Meet (movie)
White Chicks (movie)
White Chicks: Unrated (movie)
Why Him? (movie)
March 3
Celtics City (TV show)
The Nut Job (movie)
The Nut Job 2 (movie)
Tournament of Champions season 6 (TV show)
March 4
Smallfoot (movie)
March 5
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jay & Pamela season 1 (TV show)
Road Rage season 3 (TV show)
March 6
Dylan's Playtime Adventures season 1A (TV show)
Jellystone season 3B (TV show)
March 7
Heretic (movie)
When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve) season 1 (TV show)
March 9
The Righteous Gemstones season 4 (TV show)
March 10
Home Town Takeover season 3 (TV show)
Naked and Afraid season 18 (TV show)
Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances season 1 (TV show)
YOLO: Rainbow Trinity season 3 (TV show)
March 11
Kobe: The Making of a Legend (TV show)
Spring Baking Championship season 11 (TV show)
March 12
Constables On Patrol season 1 (TV show)
March 13
Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Culiacanazo: Herederos del Narco) (movie)
Expedition Bigfoot season 6 (TV show)
Married to Real Estate season 4 (TV show)
The Parenting (movie)
March 14
Beau Is Afraid (movie)
March 15
Bugs Bunny Builders season 2C (TV show)
Ready to Love season 10 (TV show)
March 17
A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read season 1 (TV show)
A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog season 1 (TV show)
TNT Sports Conversations season 1 (TV show)
March 19
House of Knives season 1 (TV show)
March 21
A Decent Man (Porządny Człowiek) season 1 (TV show)
Sing Sing (movie)
March 22
Tiny Toons Looniversity season 2C (TV show)
March 23
Girl Meets Farm season 14 (TV show)
March 24
Signs of a Psychopath season 9 (TV show)
March 25
Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 season 1 (TV show)
March 26
Naked and Afraid: LatAm season 3 (TV show)
March 27
Help! My House is Haunted season 5 (TV show)
Paul American season 1 (TV show)
March 28
Bargain Mansions season 6 (TV show)
Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives season 50 (TV show)
Queer (movie)
Reformed (Le Sens Des Choses) season 1 (TV show)
March 29
The Pioneer Woman season 38 (TV show)
March 31
Amityville: Where The Echo Lives (movie)
Camp Hell (movie)
Enter Nowhere (movie)
You might also like
- The Last of Us season 2's release date has been set for mid-April, and I'm certain that I know when its next trailer will arrive
- The White Lotus season 3 is Max's #1 show – here are 3 more comedy dramas that are just as good with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
- Max just canceled a comedy show with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from a huge name – and fans of Bookie are not happy
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Last of Us season 2's release date has been set for mid-April, and I'm certain that I know when its next trailer will arrive
Max just canceled a comedy show with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from a huge name – and fans of Bookie are not happy