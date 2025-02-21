At first glance, Max's March 2025 list is looking to be a thrilling month for its subscribers, and if you're one of those people you'll soon be able to stream some brand new releases from last year in just a matter of weeks. It was going to be a tough month to follow February given the anticipated return of The White Lotus season 3, but somehow Max has pulled through once again.

Max is one of the best streaming services for a number of reasons, one of those being that it's always up-to-date with brand new releases. In March 2025 you'll finally have the chance to catch up on some of the highlight movies of awards season from Golden Globe to Oscar nominees Sing Sing (2024), Heretic (2024), and Queer (2024).

If it were me, this is the month to sign up to Max if you haven't already, especially now that these brand new movies and shows are finally being launched – not forgetting the upcoming release of The Last of Us season 2. It's even better if you can get a subscription at a discounted price, so be sure to check out our tips on how to score a Max student discount.

Everything new on Max in March 2024

March 1

A Lost Lady (movie)

A Woman's Face (movie)

AEW Special Events, 2020A (TV show)

AEW Special Events, 2021A (TV show)

AEW Special Events, 2022A (TV show)

AEW Special Events, 2023A (TV show)

AEW Special Events, 2024A (TV show)

Along the Great Divide (movie)

Arrow in the Dust (movie)

Assassin’s Creed (movie)

Away We Go (movie)

Big Eyes (movie)

Captain Horatio Hornblower (movie)

Carrie (1976) (movie)

Carrie (2013) (movie)

Child’s Play (1988) (movie)

Child’s Play (2019) (movie)

Executive Suite (movie)

Ghostbusters (movie)

Ghostbusters II (movie)

Goodbye, My Fancy (movie)

GoodFellas (movie)

Jeopardy (movie)

Ladies They Talk About (movie)

Maggie (movie)

Massacre River (movie)

Men in Black (movie)

Men in Black II (movie)

Men in Black III (movie)

My Reputation (movie)

Night Nurse (movie)

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words (movie)

Stand By Me (movie)

Susan and God (movie)

The Babe Ruth Story (movie)

The Best Man Holiday (movie)

The Burning Hills (movie)

The Damned Don't Cry (movie)

The Descendants (movie)

The Forger (movie)

The Mad Miss Manton (movie)

The Man with a Cloak (movie)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (movie)

The Purchase Price (movie)

The Secret Bride (movie)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (movie)

The Women (movie)

This Woman Is Dangerous (movie)

To Please a Lady (movie)

When Ladies Meet (movie)

White Chicks (movie)

White Chicks: Unrated (movie)

Why Him? (movie)



March 3

Celtics City (TV show)

The Nut Job (movie)

The Nut Job 2 (movie)

Tournament of Champions season 6 (TV show)



March 4

Smallfoot (movie)



March 5

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jay & Pamela season 1 (TV show)

Road Rage season 3 (TV show)



March 6

Dylan's Playtime Adventures season 1A (TV show)

Jellystone season 3B (TV show)



March 7

Heretic (movie)

When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve) season 1 (TV show)



March 9

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 (TV show)



March 10

Home Town Takeover season 3 (TV show)

Naked and Afraid season 18 (TV show)

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances season 1 (TV show)

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity season 3 (TV show)



March 11

Kobe: The Making of a Legend (TV show)

Spring Baking Championship season 11 (TV show)



March 12

Constables On Patrol season 1 (TV show)



March 13

Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Culiacanazo: Herederos del Narco) (movie)

Expedition Bigfoot season 6 (TV show)

Married to Real Estate season 4 (TV show)

The Parenting (movie)



March 14

Beau Is Afraid (movie)



March 15

Bugs Bunny Builders season 2C (TV show)

Ready to Love season 10 (TV show)



March 17

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read season 1 (TV show)

A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog season 1 (TV show)

TNT Sports Conversations season 1 (TV show)



March 19

House of Knives season 1 (TV show)



March 21

A Decent Man (Porządny Człowiek) season 1 (TV show)

Sing Sing (movie)



March 22

Tiny Toons Looniversity season 2C (TV show)



March 23

Girl Meets Farm season 14 (TV show)



March 24

Signs of a Psychopath season 9 (TV show)



March 25

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 season 1 (TV show)



March 26

Naked and Afraid: LatAm season 3 (TV show)



March 27

Help! My House is Haunted season 5 (TV show)

Paul American season 1 (TV show)



March 28

Bargain Mansions season 6 (TV show)

Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives season 50 (TV show)

Queer (movie)

Reformed (Le Sens Des Choses) season 1 (TV show)



March 29

The Pioneer Woman season 38 (TV show)



March 31

Amityville: Where The Echo Lives (movie)

Camp Hell (movie)

Enter Nowhere (movie)