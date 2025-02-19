Max just canceled a comedy show with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from a huge name – and fans of Bookie are not happy

Bookie has been canceled at Max after two seasons

The streaming service announced the news in a statement, but did not cite a reason for the decision

Bookie currently has a 90% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating, so this may come as a surprise

Cancelations are never fun, and it's especially disappointing when a show is well-received by critics. With a 90% Rotten Tomatoes critical score, Bookie could be considered one of the best Max shows, but that still wasn't enough to save it from getting axed after a two season run on one of the best streaming services. So if you were hoping for more, it's unlikely to happen unless it gets picked up elsewhere.

Commenting on the decision, a Max spokesperson told Deadline: "For two seasons creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay and their hilarious cast, led by Sebastian Maniscalco, made us laugh while pulling back the curtain on the world of sports betting. We won’t be moving forward with a third season, but we are grateful to have worked with such a brilliant team on this laugh-out-loud comedy.”

What else has Max canceled recently?

(Image credit: HBO)

It can be frustrating when our favorite shows are unexpectedly canceled, and while Netflix remains the worst streamer for this especially as it has a habit of axing shows after a single season. We put together 9 canceled Netflix shows that you should still watch, and we're still feeling pretty upset about the fact they're gone.

Most recently, Max canceled Tokyo Vice, and fans of the highly-rated crime series weren't happy, so it suffered a similar fate to Bookie. They also canceled Raised by Wolves after two seasons, and a third has not yet happened. It's also been completely removed from the streamer so you can't even watch previous episodes there, though they can be purchased on Apple TV.

Cancelations are inevitable, and if you are a fan of Bookie, you'll just have to hope someone else takes an interest in it. If not, you can always watch old episodes unless they meet a similar fate as Raised by Wolves, which was entirely pulled from HBO Max in 2023. Let's hope not!

