Max just canceled a comedy show with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from a huge name – and fans of Bookie are not happy
My money wasn't on this show ending so soon
- Bookie has been canceled at Max after two seasons
- The streaming service announced the news in a statement, but did not cite a reason for the decision
- Bookie currently has a 90% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating, so this may come as a surprise
Cancelations are never fun, and it's especially disappointing when a show is well-received by critics. With a 90% Rotten Tomatoes critical score, Bookie could be considered one of the best Max shows, but that still wasn't enough to save it from getting axed after a two season run on one of the best streaming services. So if you were hoping for more, it's unlikely to happen unless it gets picked up elsewhere.
Commenting on the decision, a Max spokesperson told Deadline: "For two seasons creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay and their hilarious cast, led by Sebastian Maniscalco, made us laugh while pulling back the curtain on the world of sports betting. We won’t be moving forward with a third season, but we are grateful to have worked with such a brilliant team on this laugh-out-loud comedy.”
What else has Max canceled recently?
It can be frustrating when our favorite shows are unexpectedly canceled, and while Netflix remains the worst streamer for this especially as it has a habit of axing shows after a single season. We put together 9 canceled Netflix shows that you should still watch, and we're still feeling pretty upset about the fact they're gone.
Most recently, Max canceled Tokyo Vice, and fans of the highly-rated crime series weren't happy, so it suffered a similar fate to Bookie. They also canceled Raised by Wolves after two seasons, and a third has not yet happened. It's also been completely removed from the streamer so you can't even watch previous episodes there, though they can be purchased on Apple TV.
Cancelations are inevitable, and if you are a fan of Bookie, you'll just have to hope someone else takes an interest in it. If not, you can always watch old episodes unless they meet a similar fate as Raised by Wolves, which was entirely pulled from HBO Max in 2023. Let's hope not!
You might also like
- I can't wait to stream another great A24 movie now that Queer has a release date on Max
- 'Two more seasons after this and we’re done’: HBO says The Last of Us could be on track for four seasons on Max
- New Max movies: all of the new films to stream in February 2025
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I can't wait to stream another great A24 movie now that Queer has a release date on Max
How to get a Max student discount and save 50% on your monthly subscription bill