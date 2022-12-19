Every Roger Moore James Bond movie ranked, from worst to best

Of the six actors to play James Bond, Roger Moore is probably the most divisive.

For some, he’s the quintessential 007, whose easy charm and mastery of the double-entendre bring an undeniable lightness of touch to his movies. For others, he’s too jokey to convince as a secret agent, his performance a far cry from the ruthless edge that made Sean Connery’s Bond so compelling.

Regardless of what you think of Moore's Bond, we've decided to cast our eye over his seven outings as 007. No actor has headlined more Bond movies than Moore – until Daniel Craig (check out our Daniel Craig James Bond movies ranked article while you're here), he was the incumbent 007 for longer than anyone else.

However, Moore's run is the definition of a mixed bag. His tenure arguably produced just one bona fide Bond classic (The Spy Who Loved Me) while his final outing (A View to a Kill) is a strong contender for worst Bond movie ever.

Whether you think Moore is the best James Bond or not, his movies have the capacity to thrill – and, with some of the greatest stunts in the franchise, they’re definitely among the most spectacular. Here, then, is every Roger Moore Bond movie ranked, from worst to best.

7. A View to a Kill

A View to a Kill would be even worse without its villains. (Image credit: MGM)

It was a case of one movie too far for Roger Moore in 1985's A View to a Kill, his final outing as 007.

In fact, he was more or less the same age David Niven had been when he played an older Bond in 1967 spoof Casino Royale, so it’s no longer possible to pretend – as the movie frequently does – that he’s still a secret agent in his prime. Alas, Moore’s advancing years are one of the less significant issues with a film so bad it’s frequently unintentionally funny.

A View to a Kill has two saving graces. The first is Duran Duran’s theme song, which is up there with the franchise’s best. The other is Christopher Walken who hams it up spectacularly as Max Zorin, a mad industrialist plotting to wipe out California’s Silicon Valley – his unconventional delivery can make even the most mundane lines of dialogue worth listening to. Nonetheless, you have to question the wisdom of a guy who tries to flee the scene of the crime in a very slow airship with his name emblazoned across the side. Did he really think he was going to get away with it?

6. Moonraker

James Bond contemplates an appointment with Star Wars. (Image credit: MGM)

At the climax of Moonraker’s predecessor, aka The Spy Who Loved Me, the familiar end-of-credits message says "James Bond will return in For Your Eyes Only". And that was indeed the plan until Star Wars (find out how to watch the Star Wars movies in order) kickstarted a Hollywood-wide obsession with outer space, with 007 booking himself an unlikely ticket into orbit.

In truth, Moonraker is a very ordinary cover version of the earlier film (same director, one of the same writers) that substitutes missing space shuttles for The Spy Who Loved Me’s AWOL submarines. The tone is also sillier than funny – the double-taking pigeon in Venice is a low-point for the franchise – and Roger Moore’s famous raised eyebrow gets more of a workout than ever. Returning muscle Jaws is totally defanged when he finds romance, too, which is a waste of such an iconic character. The biggest disappointment, however, is the special effects – although the film came out two years after Star Wars, the visuals really aren't in the same league.

5. The Man with the Golden Gun

Scaramanga was the perfect rival for 007 in The Man with the Golden Gun. (Image credit: MGM)

This movie is named after its villain and rightly so – Christopher Lee’s elite assassin Francisco Scaramanga is easily the best thing about this middling Bond outing. The Dracula star was famously the step-cousin of 007’s creator, i.e. Ian Fleming, and he delivers a performance of charming menace as a professional killer who just happens to have a golden bullet with Bond’s name on it.

Otherwise, The Man with the Golden Gun is a messy affair. Britt Ekland’s British field agent Mary Goodnight is two-dimensional and embarrassingly written (even by the not-brilliant standards of women in 007 movies), while Bond’s second encounter with Sheriff JW Pepper (in Thailand?!) defies explanation.

On the plus side, the film does feature one of the series’ greatest ever stunts, when a car barrel rolls over a river – although, someone thought it was a good idea to soundtrack the spectacular set-piece with a swanee whistle. Who knows why.

4. Octopussy

Bond makes some strange fashion choices in Octopussy. (Image credit: MGM)

By the time Octopussy was released in 1983, adventure had a new name and it wasn’t James Bond. But 007 didn’t just have to live up to the Steven Spielberg-powered action of Indiana Jones (read our Steven Spielberg movies ranked article) – he was also competing against himself. How so? Because Sean Connery returned to the role in unofficial quasi-Thunderball remake Never Say Never Again, which didn't place well in our Sean Connery James Bond movies ranked piece.

And it showed. Octopussy comfortably won the Bond v Bond box office battle, and this run-of-the-mill yet entertaining entry in the series would have been a much more fitting sign-off for Moore than the risible A View to a Kill. Less grounded than predecessor For Your Eyes Only, it sees the star back in his element as the tone veers back towards the tongue-in-cheek territory his Bond traditionally calls home. Unfortunately that means the film’s portrayal of India – potentially a thrilling backdrop for the movie – leans way too heavily on lazy stereotypes. Ironically, the second Indiana Jones film, Temple of Doom, also slipped up in similar ways.

An unspectacular entry in the series, then, but a decent way to pass the time.

3. For Your Eyes Only

Bond gets back to basics in For Your Eyes Only. (Image credit: MGM)

When Casino Royale kicked off the Daniel Craig era, a major talking point was the way it brought the franchise back-to-basics after the invisible cars and giant space lasers of Die Another Day. However, it wasn’t the first course correction in 007’s history because For Your Eyes Only had already brought the franchise back down to earth after the excesses of Moonraker.

While Craig’s "blunt instrument" was the perfect fit for Casino Royale, this is a case of (almost) the right movie with the wrong Bond. Moore was by no means a cert to make a fifth outing as 007, so the movie could easily have served as a reintroduction to a grittier new take on the character.

That may explain why the film – helmed by former editor/second unit director John Glen, who’d go on to direct all five '80s Bond movies – is a strange mish-mash of unexpected seriousness and outlandishly silly moments. This is the one where Bond drops a Blofeld lookalike down a chimney and misses a call from then-British prime minister Margaret Thatcher. Go figure.

Still, the revenge-driven plot is a good fit for the character and many of the stunts –particularly a phenomenal free-climbing sequence – have stood the test of time. For Your Eyes Only is also notable as the only Bond film without an M, after original actor Bernard Lee died early on in production.

2. Live and Let Die

Live and Let Die is arguably the only film where Roger Moore walks the walk of a lethal assassin. (Image credit: MGM)

After Sean Connery chose to permanently revoke his licence to kill (until his "unofficial" return in 1983’s Never Say Never Again), Roger Moore was anointed the big screen’s third 007. The producers were initially hoping for Connery’s return, though, and that’s clear in a script that’s edgier and less self-consciously comedic than Moore’s subsequent outings in the role. In fact, this is arguably the only Moore Bond movie where he comes close to convincing as a ruthless government assassin.

Viewed through modern eyes, many elements of Live and Let Die feel like a clunky, sometimes insensitive attempt to cash in on the success of the Blaxploitation genre in the early ’70s. Clifton James’ Louisiana cop JW Pepper also veers dangerously close to caricature territory. In the positives column, returning Goldfinger director Guy Hamilton keeps things pacey, while Paul McCartney’s theme tune subverts the traditional formula spectacularly and is arguably the franchise’s best.

Live and Let Die is the only film between 1963’s From Russia With Love and 1999’s The World is Not Enough not to feature a scene with Desmond Llewelyn’s ubiquitous gadget specialist Q, too. Stick that one your pub quiz questionnaire!

1. The Spy Who Loved Me

The Spy Who Loved Me is definitely the best Roger Moore 007 movie. (Image credit: MGM)

A Bond adventure so big it prompted the construction of the vast 007 Stage at London’s Pinewood Studios, The Spy Who Loved Me is our top choice in this Roger Moore Bond movie ranking.

In many ways, it’s a retread of Sean Connery’s You Only Live Twice (director Lewis Gilbert returned behind the camera) but it’s also the only flick where Moore’s tongue-in-cheek delivery gels perfectly with the blockbuster spectacle. That’s clear from a spectacular pre-credits sequence where 007 skis off a cliff and interrupts his freefall by unfurling a union jack parachute – Carly Simon’s classic "Nobody Does it Better" theme song couldn’t be better placed.

While Bond films are often accused of being formulaic, The Spy Who Loved Me proves that – when it’s on song – it’s a formula that works. Main villain Karl Stromberg’s scheme to build a new underwater civilisation chimes perfectly with the movie’s over-the-top vibe, while Richard Kiel’s silent Jaws is one of the franchise’s best henchmen. KGB agent Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach) is an excellent foil for Bond. And, with the possible exception of Goldfinger’s Aston Martin DB5, the submersible Lotus Espirit S1 is 007’s greatest ever car.

For more Bond-based content, read up on how to watch the James Bond movies in order. Alternatively, read our definitive ranking of every Pierce Brosnan James Bond movie or get our thoughts on the best James Bond gadgets ever.