5 horror movies headed to Hulu in October with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

Some of the best Hulu movies also feature in our picks of the best horror movies, and with fresh titles arriving on Hulu in October 2024, we've naturally leaned towards highlighting scary films with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes for next month's recommendation.

Having the reputation of being one of the best streaming services can be a lot to live up to, but for Hulu, it's a walk in the park. We've narrowed down its October 2024 schedule to recommend five horrors ideal for reeling in the fall months, giving you a variety of modern supernatural movies and twentieth century classics.

All five movies listed below will be added to Hulu on October 1, so there's not long left before you can officially call it spooky season. I can already see you shivering with antici... pation!

Barbarian (2022)

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: R

Length: 102 minutes

Director: Zach Cregger

Arriving on: October 1

If you're looking for a modern classic horror to check off your watchlist, then Barbarian is one I'd highly recommend. It stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgard, and Justin Long, and follows a woman that travels to Detroit for a job interview. When her rental accommodation has been double booked, she reluctantly decides to stay the night, but soon discovers that the house has a dark past, including a demonic, monstrous being that lurks in the deep depths of the basement.

The Fly (1986)

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 95 minutes

Director: David Cronenberg

Arriving on: October 1

Sci-fi and body horror blend to create this '80s classic. Scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) finishes putting the pieces together of a teleportation mechanism and decides to use himself to test his invention. Unaware that a housefly makes its way into the teleportation process, insect and human cells collide and Brundle's body slowly begins to change. Following what he believes to be a successful experiment, the horror of the after effects unfold in front of his lover (Geena Davis) as he becomes an adult-sized insect.

Ready or Not (2019)

RT Score: 89%

Age rating: R

Length: 95 minutes

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett

Arriving on: October 1

Sometimes, horror shines through when there's a black comedy element attached to its story, and this is the case for Ready or Not. Life couldn't get better for Grace (Samara Weaving), she's just married the love of her life (Mark O'Brien) at her dream wedding on his family estate. However, a wedding night family tradition awaits her. From midnight until dawn she must hide from her in-laws as they hunt her down in a Devil-worshipping ritual, during which she must find a way to make sure she survives the night.

Late Night with the Devil (2023)

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: R

Length: 93 minutes

Director: Colin Cairnes & Cameron Cairnes

Arriving on: October 19

Late Night with the Devil has been described as 'Rosemary's Baby meets Network', and I can't wait to watch it on Hulu this October. After the death of his wife, late night show host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) faces plummeting reviews from critics after serving as a trusted show for insomniacs. In a desperate attempt to resuscitate the show's reputation, he invites a possessed young girl (Ingrid Torelli) to guest star on Halloween night, not knowing that he could unleash a powerful evil spirit into the homes of viewers around the country.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

RT Score: 80%

Age rating: R

Length: 95 minutes

Director: Jim Sharman

Arriving on: October 1

While it's not a horror movie per se, it's an iconic cult classic perfect for October viewing – so we simply couldn't leave it out. Based on the stage show by Richard O'Brien, newly engaged couple Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) find themselves with a flat tire in the middle of a storm. They come across a mansion for shelter run by scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) along with a plethora of quirky characters. When Frank-N-Furter reveals his latest creation, a muscle man named Rocky (Peter Hinwood), the two learn that there's more to his plan than meets the eye.