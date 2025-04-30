A24's The Smashing Machine trailer is a knockout but you can't stream the original documentary anywhere

The Smashing Machine sounds like the title of a Wallace & Gromit stop-motion comedy, but it's going to be a much more brutal experience than anything Feathers McGraw could come up with. It's a biographical drama based on real-life UFC legend Mark Kerr with Dwayne Johnson in the lead role.

Kerr himself is very excited: he shared the poster to his Instagram and wrote that he's "in disbelief that this is real". He is "so proud of the work DJ put into becoming The Smashing Machine. I have so much gratitude, humility and respect for every little detail production uncovered."

This isn't the first time Kerr's story has been told on screen. There's another movie about his career which was made back in 2022 – but while the trailer is available to stream (and embedded below), you can't stream the movie, although I'll be amazed if one of the best streaming services doesn't buy the rights when the new movie's publicity starts to pick up steam.

What was the original Smashing Machine?

The 2002 movie, The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr, was critically acclaimed for its unflinching portrayal of the brutality of some of Kerr's earlier battles, and of Kerr's struggles with addiction.

It's a tough watch and of course, it's often very violent. And it sounds like it'll have very little in common tonally with A24's take on the same story.

While the new movie isn't out yet, some sites are running stories based on early viewings – and one of them, Worldofreel.com, says it could be the weirdest movie of 2025. According to Jordan Ruimy, "judging by what I’ve heard, there is zero doubt in my mind people are not ready for the type of film in store".

Ruimi describes it as "gonzo filmmaking", "not Oscar-bait in the least" and "one of the weirdest films A24 has ever produced." Given that this is the studio that gave us Everything Everywhere All At Once, Midsommar and The Lighthouse that's quite the claim.

The A24 movie will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025, and given Warner Bros. Discovery deal with the indie powerhouse, we can expect The Smashing Machine to stream on Max in the US after its box office run.