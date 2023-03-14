We may know everything about the Google Pixel 7a before it's even been announced

Audio player loading…

The Google Pixel 7a might have been fully leaked, several weeks before Google is expected to officially announce the phone.

While the company has yet to confirm that it’s working on a follow-up to the Google Pixel 6a and continue its Pixel a line of phones – a line that’s more budget-friendly and less technically impressive than the flagship Google Pixel line – multiple signs suggest that it's working on a Pixel 7a. Specs for the rumored phone were teased back in November last year, with more details and images leaking a few days ago.

Now, more leaks have surfaced, with an individual claiming to have got their hands on a developer unit of the Pixel 7a (via Zing News (opens in new tab)). Based on these leaks the device appears to be a fusion of the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7. The Pixel 7’s iconic metal camera bar makes a return, but the cameras themselves are different, with the 50MP main camera replaced by a 12MP one. The leaked phone also appears to have a 6.1-inch 90Hz display and lacks a headphone jack.

Most of these details track with what others have claimed are details of the device, except for the dual 12MP camera setup – previous leaks had suggested we’d see the 50MP camera upgraded to a 64MP snapper, though admittedly that seemed unlikely; budget-friendly handsets typically don’t surpass the same brand’s flagships, especially not their cameras.

An image said to show the Google Pixel 7a shared by Zing News (Image credit: Zing News)

Leakier than a sieve

We should always take leaks with a pinch of salt – and as convincing as the leaks here look there’s always a chance they’re part of an elaborate hoax – but leaks of this nature are nothing new for the Google Pixel line of phones.

The Google Pixel 7 had its specs leaked well ahead of its launch, and Google Pixel 6a promo images gave us a great look at the device's upcoming hardware and software before it hit shelves too. The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 5 were both spoiled by leaks, and the Google Pixel 4 was spotted in the wild before it could be announced too.

As such, it wouldn't be surprising if this Google Pixel 7a leak turns out to be completely real, it would certainly be par for the course. As always we’ll have to wait and see what Google unveils for the phone, with an announcement expected for Google I/O 2023 in May based on the timing of previous Pixel announcements.