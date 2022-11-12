Google Pixel 7a leak promises upgrades for the display, battery and camera

Audio player loading…

We're starting to get a better idea of what the Google Pixel 7a is going to bring with it at some point during 2023, and the latest leak in regards to the handset covers the screen, the battery charging capabilities, and the camera.

According to some digging done by developer Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in new tab), who has a better record than most when it comes to phone leaks, the Pixel 7a is going to sport a display with a 90Hz refresh rate – up from 60Hz on the Google Pixel 6a.

The screen is apparently staying at a 1080p resolution, but a bump in refresh rate to match the standard Google Pixel 7 would be welcome, and mean a more fluid interface experience (the Pixel 7 Pro, as you might know, goes up to 120Hz).

Cameras and charging

When it comes to the rear camera, Wojciechowski says that a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide sensor, which should equate to a significant jump from the 12MP+12MP dual-lens camera on the Pixel 6a.

Lastly, the phone is being tipped to come with wireless charging (albeit slow wireless charging), another upgrade on its predecessor. There's no word yet on the potential battery capacity, which was 4,4110mAh on the Pixel 6a released last year.

Google announced the Pixel 6a in May 2022, as part of the Google IO event. The chances seem high that Google will do something similar in 2023, though as yet we don't know the exact dates for when the next IO conference is going to be held.

Analysis: a promising mid-ranger

From what we've learned here, the signs are promising for the Google Pixel 7a. The upgrades are all in key areas, and they should all make an actual difference to the experience of owning and using the smartphone.

What with the global pandemic that we've all been living through, the mid-range Pixel series has stuttered a little. The Google Pixel 5a was only launched in the US and Japan, and didn't offer too much more than the Pixel 4a that came before it.

The Google Pixel 6a was more widely available, although we felt that its poor battery life and slow charging speeds limited its appeal. Google knows that in the tough mid-range segment, it takes a lot to stand out in the midst of the competition.

With the Google Pixel 7a, that might just happen: the key to this phone series is keeping the price down while offering just a taste of premium-level specs and features, so it's going to be interesting to see how much the Pixel 7a sells for when it finally appears.