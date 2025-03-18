The Google Pixel 9a has gone up for sale and it’s not even out yet

It's been listed on two different sites

Google Pixel 9 front and back
The Google Pixel 9 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)
  • A German retailer and a UAE classifieds site have listed the Pixel 9a for sale
  • Specs and images were also included
  • These listings suggest the phone will be launching imminently

The Google Pixel 9a must be one of the most heavily leaked phones in recent memory, as along with leaked specs and images we recently saw detailed hands-on Pixel 9a videos – and now the phone has popped up for sale in two different places.

As spotted by GSMArena, the phone was listed on a now-removed page on the website of German retailer Technomarkt. The listing included pictures, a starting price of 549 euros (roughly $600 / £460 / AU$940), and a fairly detailed specs list.

According to the listing, the Google Pixel 9a will come in Gray, Rose, Black, and Violet shades, will have Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and will have either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

An early store listing for the Pixel 9a

(Image credit: Technomarkt.de)

Solid specs we've heard before

It apparently has a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, and it’s said to have a Tensor G4 chipset like the rest of the Pixel 9 line, 8GB of RAM, a 5,100mAh battery, a 48MP main camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, all of which are details we've heard before.

A leaked photo of a Pixel 9a box

(Image credit: Dubizzle)

The other listing is less revealing, and takes the form of a classifieds post in the UAE. This then isn’t an official store; rather it’s an individual who's selling a Pixel 9a for AED 2,350 (around $640 / £490 / AU$1,000), but the listing does include pictures of the box.

The fact that both of these listings exist suggests the Google Pixel 9a will launch very soon. Indeed, the German listing stated that the phone would be delivered in around 10-14 days.

We don’t know for sure when the Pixel 9a will be announced, but leaks suggest we could see it as soon as tomorrow (March 19), in which case we should know all the official details soon – although with the Pixel 9a having been so extensively leaked, we don’t expect to learn much that we haven’t already heard.

James Rogerson

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.

