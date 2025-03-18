The Google Pixel 9a has gone up for sale and it’s not even out yet

A German retailer and a UAE classifieds site have listed the Pixel 9a for sale

Specs and images were also included

These listings suggest the phone will be launching imminently

The Google Pixel 9a must be one of the most heavily leaked phones in recent memory, as along with leaked specs and images we recently saw detailed hands-on Pixel 9a videos – and now the phone has popped up for sale in two different places.

As spotted by GSMArena, the phone was listed on a now-removed page on the website of German retailer Technomarkt. The listing included pictures, a starting price of 549 euros (roughly $600 / £460 / AU$940), and a fairly detailed specs list.

According to the listing, the Google Pixel 9a will come in Gray, Rose, Black, and Violet shades, will have Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and will have either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

(Image credit: Technomarkt.de)

Solid specs we've heard before

It apparently has a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, and it’s said to have a Tensor G4 chipset like the rest of the Pixel 9 line, 8GB of RAM, a 5,100mAh battery, a 48MP main camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, all of which are details we've heard before.

(Image credit: Dubizzle)

The other listing is less revealing, and takes the form of a classifieds post in the UAE. This then isn’t an official store; rather it’s an individual who's selling a Pixel 9a for AED 2,350 (around $640 / £490 / AU$1,000), but the listing does include pictures of the box.

The fact that both of these listings exist suggests the Google Pixel 9a will launch very soon. Indeed, the German listing stated that the phone would be delivered in around 10-14 days.

We don’t know for sure when the Pixel 9a will be announced, but leaks suggest we could see it as soon as tomorrow (March 19), in which case we should know all the official details soon – although with the Pixel 9a having been so extensively leaked, we don’t expect to learn much that we haven’t already heard.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors