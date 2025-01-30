The Google Pixel 9a will reportedly ship in less than two months, and we also have an idea of when it might be announced

The Google Pixel 9a will reportedly go up for pre-order on March 19

Based on past form it could also be announced on that date

It will reportedly ship from March 26

The Google Pixel 9a is set to be a mid-range alternative to the rest of the Pixel 9 series, and if you’ve been holding out for it, you shouldn’t have too much longer to wait. Previous reports have suggested the Pixel 9a would be announced in March, and now exact pre-order and shipping dates for the phones have been rumored.

According to a source that spoke to Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 9a will go up for pre-order on March 19, and the device will start shipping on March 26 – which is also the date when the source says it will be available in-store.

The source doesn’t say when the Google Pixel 9a will be announced, but the Pixel 8a went up for pre-order on the day of its announcement, so there’s every chance that this will also be the case with the Pixel 9a, in which case – if this source is right – it will be announced on March 19.

An announcement at any point in March would be earlier than we’d have expected, since the Pixel 8a launched in May of last year, but so far all signs are pointing to a March launch.

The Google Pixel 8a (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

March makes sense

A March announcement arguably makes more sense, since a Pixel 9a launch in May would be quite close to the likely August launch of the Google Pixel 10, which probably isn’t ideal, since it would leave the phone quickly looking dated.

In any case, previous reports have also given us a good idea of what to expect from the Pixel 9a, including a huge 5,100mAh battery – which would be the largest battery yet in a Pixel phone – paired with a compact 6.28-inch screen. That’s an unusual combination, and it could mean this is one long-lasting handset.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 9a is said to have a Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP front-facing one. If the price is right then, this could be an extremely promising mid-range model. We’ll hopefully find out for sure in March.

