Leaked Google Pixel 9a promo materials reveal almost everything – and a launch could be just hours away
A leaked video and images show off the Pixel 9a in full
- A German promotional video for the Google Pixel 9a has leaked
- Numerous promo images have also been shared by a leaker
- Between them they reveal numerous likely specs and features of the phone
It’s hard to believe that there’s anything left to leak about the Google Pixel 9a, as in the last couple of weeks we’ve seen specs lists, pictures, and even videos emerge. But now, some seemingly official promotional materials have leaked, in both picture and video form.
First up, there’s a short promo video shared by reputable leaker Roland Quandt on Bluesky. The video is in German, but it provides a good look at the phone, complete with its widely rumored new camera design.
The video is particularly focused on showing off the Google Pixel 9a’s AI skills, including the presence of Gemini, and Google’s Add Me feature, which lets you combine multiple group photos so the photographer can also be in the shot.
9a pic.twitter.com/MKPoqNW3eEMarch 18, 2025
Next up, leaker @MysteryLupin has shared several promotional images showing the Pixel 9a and highlighting various specs and features. Those features include photography tools like Macro Focus mode and Best Take, the latter of which merges multiple group photos to get the best combination of facial expressions.
The images also mention other existing Pixel features, like various theft protection tools and Call Screen.
A long-lasting battery and drop protection
On the specs side, there’s apparently a 6.3-inch screen, a Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide one, a 13MP front-facing camera, and the promise of over 30 hours of battery life. The images also mention water resistance and “enhanced drop protection.” We've largely heard this stuff before, but 30-hour battery life sounds promising.
Finally, the Pixel 9a apparently comes in Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Peony (pink), and Iris (blue) shades.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
As ever we’d take these leaks with a pinch of salt, but not only do they come from reputable sources, they also look very convincing, so we expect these are genuine promotional materials.
We should find out very soon, as leaks suggest the Google Pixel 9a could land later today (March 19), so stay tuned for all the official details.
You might also like
- The Google Pixel 9a has gone up for sale and it’s not even out yet
- Multiple hands-on Google Pixel 9a videos have emerged, days ahead of the likely launch
- Best Pixel phones: these are the Google phones to buy right now
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Google Pixel 9a has gone up for sale and it’s not even out yet
Multiple hands-on Google Pixel 9a videos have emerged, days ahead of the likely launch