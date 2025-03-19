Leaked Google Pixel 9a promo materials reveal almost everything – and a launch could be just hours away

A German promotional video for the Google Pixel 9a has leaked

Numerous promo images have also been shared by a leaker

Between them they reveal numerous likely specs and features of the phone

It’s hard to believe that there’s anything left to leak about the Google Pixel 9a, as in the last couple of weeks we’ve seen specs lists, pictures, and even videos emerge. But now, some seemingly official promotional materials have leaked, in both picture and video form.

First up, there’s a short promo video shared by reputable leaker Roland Quandt on Bluesky. The video is in German, but it provides a good look at the phone, complete with its widely rumored new camera design.

The video is particularly focused on showing off the Google Pixel 9a’s AI skills, including the presence of Gemini, and Google’s Add Me feature, which lets you combine multiple group photos so the photographer can also be in the shot.

Next up, leaker @MysteryLupin has shared several promotional images showing the Pixel 9a and highlighting various specs and features. Those features include photography tools like Macro Focus mode and Best Take, the latter of which merges multiple group photos to get the best combination of facial expressions.

The images also mention other existing Pixel features, like various theft protection tools and Call Screen.

A long-lasting battery and drop protection

On the specs side, there’s apparently a 6.3-inch screen, a Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide one, a 13MP front-facing camera, and the promise of over 30 hours of battery life. The images also mention water resistance and “enhanced drop protection.” We've largely heard this stuff before, but 30-hour battery life sounds promising.

Finally, the Pixel 9a apparently comes in Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Peony (pink), and Iris (blue) shades.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As ever we’d take these leaks with a pinch of salt, but not only do they come from reputable sources, they also look very convincing, so we expect these are genuine promotional materials.

We should find out very soon, as leaks suggest the Google Pixel 9a could land later today (March 19), so stay tuned for all the official details.