Leaked Google Pixel 9a promo materials reveal almost everything – and a launch could be just hours away

News
By published

A leaked video and images show off the Pixel 9a in full

Google Pixel 9 front and back
The Google Pixel 9 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)
  • A German promotional video for the Google Pixel 9a has leaked
  • Numerous promo images have also been shared by a leaker
  • Between them they reveal numerous likely specs and features of the phone

It’s hard to believe that there’s anything left to leak about the Google Pixel 9a, as in the last couple of weeks we’ve seen specs lists, pictures, and even videos emerge. But now, some seemingly official promotional materials have leaked, in both picture and video form.

First up, there’s a short promo video shared by reputable leaker Roland Quandt on Bluesky. The video is in German, but it provides a good look at the phone, complete with its widely rumored new camera design.

The video is particularly focused on showing off the Google Pixel 9a’s AI skills, including the presence of Gemini, and Google’s Add Me feature, which lets you combine multiple group photos so the photographer can also be in the shot.

Next up, leaker @MysteryLupin has shared several promotional images showing the Pixel 9a and highlighting various specs and features. Those features include photography tools like Macro Focus mode and Best Take, the latter of which merges multiple group photos to get the best combination of facial expressions.

The images also mention other existing Pixel features, like various theft protection tools and Call Screen.

A long-lasting battery and drop protection

On the specs side, there’s apparently a 6.3-inch screen, a Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide one, a 13MP front-facing camera, and the promise of over 30 hours of battery life. The images also mention water resistance and “enhanced drop protection.” We've largely heard this stuff before, but 30-hour battery life sounds promising.

Finally, the Pixel 9a apparently comes in Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Peony (pink), and Iris (blue) shades.

As ever we’d take these leaks with a pinch of salt, but not only do they come from reputable sources, they also look very convincing, so we expect these are genuine promotional materials.

We should find out very soon, as leaks suggest the Google Pixel 9a could land later today (March 19), so stay tuned for all the official details.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
James Rogerson

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Multiple hands-on Google Pixel 9a videos have emerged, days ahead of the likely launch
Google Pixel 9 front and back
The Google Pixel 9a has gone up for sale and it’s not even out yet
Google Pixel 8a
Latest leaked Google Pixel 9a images hint at new purple color and the tiniest of camera bumps
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing
New Google Pixel 9a leaks tease color options, and satellite connectivity to take on the iPhone 16e
Google Pixel 8a
Biggest Google Pixel 9a leak so far reveals colors and seems to confirm the death of the camera bar
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing
A convincing Google Pixel 9a hands-on video has mysteriously disappeared, but I think it could’ve been the real thing
Latest in Google Pixel Phones
Google Pixel 9 front and back
Leaked Google Pixel 9a promo materials reveal almost everything – and a launch could be just hours away
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL drops back to its record-low Black Friday price
Google Pixel 9 front and back
The Google Pixel 9a has gone up for sale and it’s not even out yet
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen
Multiple hands-on Google Pixel 9a videos have emerged, days ahead of the likely launch
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing
Google Pixel 9a benchmark link teases the performance of the upcoming mid-ranger
Google Pixel 9 in Wintergreen showing back camera bar
The Google Pixel 10 could get a big camera boost if this new leak is legit
Latest in News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip SE may launch months after the Galaxy Z Flip 7
ransomware avast
Billions of credentials were stolen from businesses around the world in 2024
iPhone 12
The iPhone 17 Air could come with a key charging benefit, new leak claims
Google HEalth AI checkup updates
Google reveals 6 ways it's using AI to improve health care, from crowdsourced advice to personalized cancer treatments
ID theft
Hackers claim Orange attack, threaten to leak 1TB of data
Google Pixel 9 front and back
Leaked Google Pixel 9a promo materials reveal almost everything – and a launch could be just hours away
More about google pixel phones
Google Pixel 9 front and back

The Google Pixel 9a has gone up for sale and it’s not even out yet
Google Pixel 9 in green Wintergreen color showing AI features on screen

Multiple hands-on Google Pixel 9a videos have emerged, days ahead of the likely launch
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL drops back to its record-low Black Friday price
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip SE may launch months after the Galaxy Z Flip 7
ransomware avast
Billions of credentials were stolen from businesses around the world in 2024
iPhone 12
The iPhone 17 Air could come with a key charging benefit, new leak claims
Google HEalth AI checkup updates
Google reveals 6 ways it's using AI to improve health care, from crowdsourced advice to personalized cancer treatments
ID theft
Hackers claim Orange attack, threaten to leak 1TB of data
Image of Asus ROG Ally running Bazzite/SteamOS
This SteamOS update promises a new future for non-Steam Deck handheld PCs – and I can’t wait
Volvo Gaussian Splatting
Volvo is using AI-generated worlds to make its cars safer and it’s all thanks to something called Gaussian splatting
A computer file surrounded by red laser beams
Free online file converters could infect your PC with malware, FBI warns
Nvidia GR00T N1 humanoid robot
Nvidia is dreaming of trillion-dollar datacentres with millions of GPUs and I can't wait to live in the Omniverse
Pedro Pascal in Apple&#039;s Someday ad promoting the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.
Pedro Pascal cures his heartbreak thanks to AirPods 4 (and the power of dance) in this new ad