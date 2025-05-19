OnePlus says its new tablet will be the best Android tablet of 2025 – and I think it has a chance

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Pad 3 will launch on June 5, 2025

A company exec has said the company is "confident" that the device will be the "best Android tablet of 2025"

We're light on specs at the moment, but we know the tablet has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Pad 3, the latest in the company’s line of Android tablets, will launch on June 5.

The tablet features a redesigned rear panel, and comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the most powerful chipset available for Android devices.

The OnePlus Pad 3 will also come loaded with the company’s Open Canvas multitasking software, which has been updated from the version shipped with the OnePlus Pad 2.

This software allows users to open up to three apps on-screen at any one time, and appears to be a similar offering to Apple’s Stage Manager function, included with iPadOS, albeit with a limit of three apps compared to the iPad’s four.

Commenting on the announcement, Celina Shi, Chief Marketing Officer, OnePlus Europe said: “We're confident that the OnePlus Pad 3 will be the best Android tablet of 2025!”

That’s an ambitious target, but as our original OnePlus Pad review suggests, the brand is no stranger to producing a 'flagship-killer', and with decent multitasking and competitive pricing the OnePlus Pad 3 could be a real competitor to the baseline iPad and iPad Air.

The tablet also features compatibility with OnePlus phones, with functions including screen sharing and mirroring.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We don’t have a screen size for the new tablet yet, but at a glance the aspect ratio appears to be the same or similar to last year’s OnePlus Pad 2, which featured a 12.1-inch display in a 7:5 aspect ratio.

Of course, we have no frame of reference for the OnePlus Pad 3’s screen size yet, so it could be completely different. OnePlus hasn't released pricing information yet.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is set to launch in one color – Storm Blue, which appears to be a rather sophisticated-looking blue-grey – though all we have to go on so far are images released by OnePlus.

Though the tablet is not yet available for preorder, UK customers can reserve a 'OnePlus Pad 3 Bonus Drop' for £1. This places a reservation on the tablet itself, and also includes a £50 discount coupon for the OnePlus Pad 3 as well as a free dual-port 80W SuperVOOC charger.

This implies that the tablet may support charging power of 80W or more, as well as supporting SuperVOOC charging technology.

Oppo inspiration?

Last year's Oppo Pad 3 Pro took design cues from the OnePlus Pad 2 (Image credit: Future / John McCann)

OnePlus, as a subsidiary of Chinese corporation BBK Electronics, has been known to inherit designs and technologies from Oppo, another BBK company.

We saw this with the OnePlus Open folding phone, which was in effect a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N3.

This arrangement seems to be reversed with OnePlus’ tablets, which generally lend design and hardware elements to Oppo tablets that appear later – the Oppo Pad 3 Pro looks strikingly similar to the OnePlus Pad 2, for example.

It tracks, then, that the OnePlus Pad 3 may give us an idea of what Oppo’s next tablet could look like.

That’s just speculation, though. As mentioned, the OnePlus Pad 3 launches on June 5 – let us know what you're hoping to see from this Android tablet in the comments below.