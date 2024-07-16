The OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 have landed with AI tools and compelling specs

OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus Nord 4 phone and the OnePlus Pad 2 at its Summer Launch Event in Milan, and if you’ve been holding out for a new mid-range phone or tablet here's everything you need to know…

In typical OnePlus fashion we already knew much about these devices ahead of launch, as the company loves to tease its upcoming products, but now we know everything. Let’s start with the OnePlus Nord 4.

This has a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide one, a 16MP selfie snapper, and a big 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging that can deliver a full charge in just 28 minutes.

Image 1 of 3 The OnePlus Nord 4 (Image credit: OnePlus) The OnePlus Nord 4 (Image credit: OnePlus) The OnePlus Nord 4 (Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord 4 also has AquaTouch tech, which lets you use the screen even when it's wet, and various AI features, such as the ability to automatically transcribe and summarize recordings, summarize articles, edit photos, and fine-tune the phone’s performance according to how much power is needed at any given time.

It can similarly use AI to optimize the charging process, so that the phone's battery won't degrade too quickly. That should come in handy, as OnePlus will deliver four years of Android updates and six years of security patches to the Nord 4, which is the longest period for which the company has supported a phone.

So you might want to hold on to your OnePlus Nord 4 for a long time, and as well as keeping the battery healthy, the company has also tested the phone to ensure it remains fast and smooth for a full six years, by simulating the kinds of use it would be put through over that period.

The Nord 4 has a striking design too, with the top section of the back being polished metal, while the rest of the rear is matte. It has an aluminum unibody, which is quite a change from the glass backs of most phones, and it’s slimmer than previous Nord models at 7.99mm thick.

For UK buyers, the OnePlus Nord 4 is available to pre-order now in Obsidian Midnight (black), Oasis Green, and Mercurial Silver, and it’s priced at £429 (around $555 / AU$825) for a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or £529 (roughly $685 / AU$1,020) for 16GB / 512GB. Open sales start on August 8 in the UK, but it's not yet clear if or when the Nord 4 will land in the US or Australia.

From phone to tablet

The OnePlus Pad 2 (Image credit: OnePlus)

The highlight of the OnePlus Pad 2 is arguably its top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This is the chipset you’ll find in many of the best Android phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The OnePlus Pad 2 also has a 12.1-inch 2120 x 3000 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W charging.

As with the OnePlus Nord 4, you’ll also get AI features here, such as AI Eraser 2.0 for AI-powered image editing.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is also available to pre-order now, priced at $549.99 / £499 (roughly AU$960), and it will ship on August 1 in the UK and the US.

