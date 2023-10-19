The Oppo Find N3 is here, and might have spoiled the OnePlus Open’s launch

We’re now just hours away from the launch of the OnePlus Open, but in a strange turn of events Oppo may have just announced the phone... sort of... as the company has unveiled the Oppo Find N3, which is widely reported to be near identical to the OnePlus Open.

As such, we now have a very good idea of what to expect from the OnePlus Open, though we can’t be certain of just how similar the two phones are until the OnePlus Open is announced. Still, the two companies do work together very closely, and even confirmed to The Verge that these two upcoming phones would be largely the same, just with different branding.

So the Oppo Find N3 then has a 7.82-inch 2268 x 2440 foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an extremely high max brightness of 2,800 nits. That means it can get brighter than just about any other phone. The cover screen is a 6.31-inch 1116 x 2484 AMOLED display which also has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,800-nit max brightness.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo)

Under the hood there’s a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is what you’ll find in most of this year’s best Android phones, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Oppo Find N3 also has a triple-lens rear camera, with a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto offering 3x optical zoom and 6x hybrid zoom (which uses a combination of optical and digital zooming to take 16MP shots at that zoom level).

The phone also has a 32MP camera on the cover screen, and a 20MP one on the foldable display.

Finally on the specs front, it has a 4,805mAh battery with 67W charging, which the company claims is enough for a full charge in 42 minutes.

As for the design, the Oppo Find N3 can be had in black or red with a vegan leather rear, or in green or gold with a matte glass back.

Now, it’s not expected that the Oppo Find N3 will be sold in most of the western world, but the OnePlus Open likely will be. So if you like the sound of these specs, you’ll probably be able to get most of them there.

We’ll find out for sure soon, as the OnePlus Open is being unveiled today (October 19) at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, which is 1am AEDT on October 20 for those in Australia. TechRadar will be covering the launch in full, so check back then for all the details.

