The OnePlus 13 could have a huge battery and a disappointing camera

If you’ve been holding out for the OnePlus 13 then the latest leak is a mix of good and bad news – let’s start with the good.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station posting on Chinese site Weibo (via GizmoChina), the OnePlus 13 will have a 6,000mAh battery. That would be substantially larger than the 5,400mAh battery in the OnePlus 12, which itself is already bigger than the batteries in most phones.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4,441mAh battery, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 5,060mAh battery. So the OnePlus 13 could be a real battery life champ.

Its charging speeds shouldn’t disappoint either, as the same source claims that the OnePlus 13 will support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. This again would have most phones beat, although it wouldn't actually be an upgrade over the OnePlus 12, which already offers those speeds. It’s also worth noting that, as with the OnePlus 12, it’s likely that charging speeds will be capped at 80W in the US.

The same sensor as before

The OnePlus 12 (Image credit: Future | Philip Berne)

Where this leak gets slightly more disappointing is in its claim that the OnePlus 13 will have the same LYT808 main camera sensor as the OnePlus 12. This is a 50MP f/1.6 camera, and while it’s not bad, it’s a shame that OnePlus apparently isn’t upgrading it, especially as in our OnePlus 12 review we only gave the cameras 3/5, though that’s in part because of the secondary lenses as well.

In any case, we’d always take leaks with a pinch of salt, so these details may turn out not to be accurate, though the source has a solid track record.

We might not find out what the OnePlus 13’s actual specs are for a while yet, as based on past form the phone probably won’t land until December – and even then, it may only appear in China, with a global launch likely to happen in early 2025. Stay tuned in the meantime for any further leaks and rumors.

