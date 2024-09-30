We may have just got a sneak peek at the OnePlus 13 from... OnePlus

The successor to the OnePlus 12 is expected to break cover at some point in October, and we've quite possibly just been given a glimpse of what's to come – courtesy of OnePlus itself, in an early promotional image.

This picture was posted by OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis (via Android Authority), and if we can trust Google Translate, it shows the next-generation screen coming to future flagship smartphones under the OnePlus brand.

That's not exactly confirmation that this is indeed the OnePlus 13 – but it does seem that it's at least the display set for the upcoming handset. Aside from the screen, all we can really see is a small selfie camera hole, and some thin bezels around the edge.

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station dropped a hint suggesting this is indeed the OnePlus 13, and mentioned a screen size of 6.82 inches. That would match the OnePlus 12, though presumably the screen would be upgraded in other aspects.

The rumors so far

The OnePlus 12 could be replaced very soon (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

We've haven't heard a huge amount about the OnePlus 13 up to this point: there's been talk of an upgrade to a 6,000mAh battery (up from 5,400mAh on the current model), which we're hoping would mean even better battery life.

According to the same source, the OnePlus 13 will stick with the same charging speeds – 100W wired and 50W wireless – but as they still beat most models on the market right now, we're not too disappointed about that.

An upgrade in the camera department has also been mooted. The OnePlus 12 brings with it a triple-lens 50MP wide + 64MP periscope telephoto (with 3x optical zoom) + 48MP ultrawide rear camera setup, so look out for improvements to that.

Li Jie Louis has gone on record as saying there will be a flagship OnePlus launch in October, and it's almost certainly going to be the OnePlus 13. We will of course bring you all the news and details as the announcements are made.