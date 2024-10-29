The OnePlus Open 2 could bring some big upgrades to one of our favorite foldables

The OnePlus Open 2 could be the first major foldable phone of 2025, as a recent leak suggested the OnePlus Open 2 would land in the first quarter of the year, and today we’re hearing that the specs could be in for quite an upgrade.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, posting on Weibo (via GSMArena), the OnePlus Open 2 will have a similar design to the current model, but with a larger screen and “extreme slimness.”

For reference, the original OnePlus Open is already only 11.7mm thick when folded and 5.8mm thick when unfolded, so presumably the OnePlus Open 2 will be even thinner.

A big battery and three new cameras

The OnePlus Open's cameras could be replaced (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

It’s also said to have a 5,700mAh battery (up from 4,805mAh in the original), a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a trio of new 50MP cameras, with the main snapper joined by an ultra-wide and a 3x telephoto.

Now, the original OnePlus Open also has a 3x telephoto camera, along with main and ultra-wide ones, but the megapixel counts differ, coming in at 48MP for the main sensor, 48MP for the ultra-wide, and 64MP for the telephoto.

While that would mean there’s fewer megapixels in the telephoto camera this time around, it’s likely that all three sensors on the OnePlus Open 2 are upgrades, as the company probably wouldn’t change them otherwise.

So if this leak pans out then the OnePlus Open 2 could be an upgrade in numerous ways, which should make for an impressive phone, given that we gave the original 4.5 stars in our OnePlus Open review.

Of course, we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt for now, but if the OnePlus Open 2 really does land in the first few months of 2025, then we should find out all of its specs before too long.