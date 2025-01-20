The OnePlus Open 2 could eclipse the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the world’s thinnest design and impressive waterproofing

Oppo has shared details about the Find N5, which is likely to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 outside China

The Oppo Find N5 will be extremely slim, with just barely enough space for a USB-C port

It will also have an IPX9 water resistance rating, which is very rare on phones

The OnePlus Open was one of the best foldable phones of 2024, so the company could have released a similar successor and still probably seen it stand up well against the competition. Instead, it seems we’ll be getting some big upgrades.

Across various Weibo posts spotted by Android Authority, Oppo’s Product Manager, Zhou Yibao, has shared images and information about the Oppo Find N5, and based on past form, it’s likely that the OnePlus Open 2 will simply be a rebranded version of this device.

Going by this information, that’s no bad thing, as the Oppo Find N5 will be incredibly slim, with Yibao stating that “thinness is not the limit of Find N5, but the limit of the charging port.” You can see that this is the case in the images below, with only the tiniest sliver of frame on either side of the USB-C port.

Image 1 of 3 The Oppo Find N5 alongside an iPhone 16 Pro Max (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo)

That means this is probably the slimmest foldable yet, and that it will be impossible to make a foldable phone that’s much slimmer than this without sacrificing the charging port, or having the half without the port be a lot thinner, which could make the phone feel unbalanced.

Some of the other images also highlight just how slim this phone is, with the thickness being similar to that of four credit cards when the phone is unfolded, and much slimmer than an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Sadly, exact dimensions haven’t been provided, but the OnePlus Open 2 will almost certainly be a fair bit thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is arguably its key rival – at least until the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launches.

Impressively water resistant

And that’s not the only way that the Oppo Find N5 – and therefore probably also the OnePlus Open 2 – has the Galaxy Z Fold 6 beat, as Zhou Yibao also revealed that it has IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance ratings.

It’s the number at the end that’s relevant here, and most phones at best have an ‘8’ rating, which means they can be submerged at least 1.5 meters deep in fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Having the ‘9’ rating there too means this phone is also protected from high-temperature and high-pressure water jets.

It’s not overly surprising that this level of protection could be offered, since this was also a feature of the OnePlus 13, but it’s not present on most phones – including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has an ‘8’ but not a ‘9’ rating.

However, the full rating on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is IP48, with the ‘4’ meaning it has protection from solid objects greater than 1mm in size. The Oppo Find N5 – and probably also the OnePlus Open 2 – has no such protection, so that’s one area where Samsung has this rumored model beat.

It will be interesting to see whether the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 can match this for thinness and water resistance, but we’re doubtful.

As for when any of these phones might launch, we’re expecting the Oppo Find N5 to be unveiled in February, but probably only for China. The OnePlus Open 2 will hopefully launch globally soon after though, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 probably won’t land before July.

