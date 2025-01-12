The OnePlus Open 2 tipped to be the thinnest foldable yet – with a new titanium build

The OnePlus Open 2 could be arriving imminently

A tougher, lighter, thinner build is rumored

The Honor Magic V3 is currently the thinnest foldable

The OnePlus Open 2 is shaping up to be a fantastic foldable, with new details leaking out about what to expect from the phone: apparently it'll be the thinnest foldable to date, while also offering an upgraded titanium build.

These predictions come from two well-known tipsters, Digital Chat Station and Smart Pikachu (via Android Authority). Both leaks mention the Oppo Find N5, which is expected to be marketed as the OnePlus Open 2 outside of China – just like the Oppo Find N3 was rebadged as the original OnePlus Open.

There's a mention of the foldable being the "thinnest in the world" (as per Google Translate). That would mean the OnePlus Open 2 would have to be less than the 9.2 mm thickness of the Honor Magic V3 when closed.

Indeed, this has been rumored since last September, which gives you a sense of the anticipation around the second foldable from OnePlus. We don't get any information about just how thin the phone could be, but it sounds like it will be super-thin.

Lighter and tougher

(Image credit: Future)

Across these two leaks we get a mention of titanium being used in the build, and a "new industrial design, focusing on durability" (again via Google Translate). That suggests we're looking at a phone that will be both lighter and tougher.

There's also talk of a triple-lens camera with periscope zoom and Hasselblad engineering, satellite communication capabilities, a Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition chipset, a battery approaching a capacity of 6,000 mAh (as previously rumored), and wireless charging – all of which sounds good to us.

One of these tipsters mentions a half a year gap between the next foldable phone and this one – and with new foldables from Google and Samsung expected around July time, the OnePlus Open 2 could be with us before the end of February.

There has been some debate about when the OnePlus Open 2 would see the light of day – bear in mind the first OnePlus Open phone launched in October 2023, so we've now been waiting more than a year for its successor.