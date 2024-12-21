We may have to wait longer for the OnePlus Open 2 than we thought

We might not see the OnePlus Open 2 until later in 2025

Previous leaks predicted a Q1 2025 launch

Major upgrades have been rumored for the foldable

A quick browse through our OnePlus Open review will tell you why we're very much looking forward to the foldable phone's successor – though if a new leak is to be believed, the wait for the OnePlus Open 2 might be longer than originally thought.

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary (via GSMArena), the handset is going to break cover during the second half of next year – anytime from July onwards. That contradicts an earlier rumor that it would be unveiled in the first three months of 2025.

There's no indication whether or not OnePlus has changed its plans, or if the launch date was originally set for the first quarter of next year and has since been pushed back (engineering foldable phones is a tricky challenge, after all).

It's also fair to say that none of these rumors can be confirmed until OnePlus actually makes its announcement. The original OnePlus Open was launched in October 2023, which doesn't really tell us much about a schedule for its successor.

Upgrades on the way

The OnePlus OPEN 2 is 🔥 ....H2 2025..December 20, 2024

Whenever the next OnePlus folding phone shows up, it sounds like it's going to be worth the wait – which has lasted 14 months and counting. Rumors have pointed to major upgrades in terms of the rear camera and the internal components.

We've also heard that the OnePlus Open 2 will have the biggest battery ever seen in a foldable, as well as being thinner and more waterproof than the handset it's replacing. That's a significant number of improvements to look forward to.

In our OnePlus Open review, we described the phone as "the only foldable phone that doesn't compromise", and there was particular praise for the design and the camera setup – so the upcoming upgrade has a lot to live up to.

Before we see another foldable from OnePlus, we'll see the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R made available worldwide: OnePlus has confirmed this is happening on January 7, so we could also get a teaser for the OnePlus Open 2 at the same time.