Annoyed Samsung fans have started a petition to bring Bluetooth back to the S Pen – and they have a point

An annoyed Samsung specialist has started a petition on Change.org to “demand Samsung Mobile to reintroduce [the] Bluetooth S Pen for Galaxy S26 Ultra”, after Samsung removed Bluetooth capabilities from the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s stylus.
Jeff Springer, who owns and runs the specialist Samsung news site SammyGuru, has launched a Change.org petition in response to Samsung’s decision to remove Bluetooth from the S25 Ultra’s S Pen, which previously enabled remote control of the UI and camera.
The petition has already gained some traction, with more than 3,200 signatures at the time of writing.
In the petition’s description, Springer writes of his annoyance at Samsung’s decision: “For me, and for numerous others, this feature was not just a novelty – it was a functional, important tool that differentiated the Samsung Galaxy from other smartphones on the market [...] We implore Samsung Mobile to listen to their user base and incorporate beneficial feedback into their product development process.”
As we previously reported, it did seem that Samsung would be changing course on the S Pen decision. A footnote in an official Samsung blog suggested the company would be selling Bluetooth-enabled S Pens separately, but this turned out to be a mistake.
Change.org petitions have no legal or official impact in any territory, but can be useful tools in putting pressure on organizations and companies to change course.
Bluetooth S Pens – a cause worth fighting for?
A central reason that Bluetooth was cut from the S25 Ultra’s S Pen is, according to Samsung, a lack of popularity with the user base, which suggests most users won’t miss the feature.
However, it's undeniably disappointing to see Samsung’s highest-tier phone losing features – as our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review finds, this is otherwise the absolute apex of Samsung’s smartphone production powers, so any perceived dent in that image can feel like a real blow. From that perspective, I can genuinely sympathize with Springer and the petition’s other signatories.
However, if the Bluetooth capabilities of the S Pen really were unpopular, then it may have been worthwhile to cut this lesser-used capability in order to reallocate resources to the new 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and class-leading Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which the wider user base will get far more use out of.
In any case, while the lack of S Pen connectivity may keep the S25 Ultra out of the hands of these 3,200 petitioners, it’s unlikely to stop Samsung’s latest premium flagship from taking a spot on our list of the best Samsung phones, best camera phones, and best phones overall.
