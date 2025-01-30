The Nothing Phone 3a series is confirmed for March 4, and a photo and specs rumor gives us an idea of what to expect

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 3a series will land on March 4

A specs leak suggests the series will include the 3a and 3a Pro

We've also seen a hands-on photo of what's reportedly the 3a

After several teasers, Nothing has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3a series will land on March 4.

Posting on X, the company shared a short video teaser, seemingly showing a phone's camera block. We have a good idea of why that's being shown too, since a previous Nothing teaser hinted that the brand would soon be launching its first-ever phone with a telephoto camera.

This post also mentions that a 'series' of phones is coming, so you can expect at least two – but since this is the 3a series, don't expect the mainline Nothing Phone 3 to make an appearance.

Phone (3a) Series. Power in perspective.4 March 10 AM GMT. pic.twitter.com/auesJycJQyJanuary 30, 2025

We do, however, have a good idea of what devices to expect in March; according to Android Headlines, we’ll get the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Sadly, the Nothing Phone 3a doesn’t sound especially high-end, with leaker @gadget_bits adding that it will apparently have a mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and a 32MP front-facing camera.

Android Headlines additionally states that this phone will come in two configurations – one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the other with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

We haven’t heard as much about the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, but Android Headlines states that it will only be available in a 12GB / 256GB configuration, and that it will be sold in a choice of black or gray shades, while the standard Nothing Phone 3a will be sold in a choice of black or white.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A hands-on photo of a hidden phone

Nothing Phone 3a Camera arrangements leaked? pic.twitter.com/g228fK1qlyJanuary 29, 2025

We’ve also seen a hands-on photo of what’s reportedly the Nothing Phone 3a, courtesy of @saaaanjjjuuu (via GSMArena). It’s hidden away in a case so that leaks like this won’t reveal too much, but you can see that there are three rear cameras, matching the report above.

Possible telephoto camera aside, the specs we’ve heard so far seem reasonable but nothing special. Still, we’re intrigued by how the Nothing Phone 3a Pro might improve on the specs above.

Plus, if anything, this leaves us even more excited for the Nothing Phone 3. After all, if even the Nothing Phone 3a is getting a telephoto camera and generally solid specs, and the 3a Pro is presumably better than that device, the Nothing Phone 3 will likely be better still. So, while it’s a shame that we might be waiting a little longer for mainline Phone 3, it will hopefully be worth the wait.