Nothing hints that the Phone 3 could have the one feature it needs to rival the Samsung Galaxy S25

Nothing has released a video pointing to a March 4 launch for the Nothing Phone 3

The video also hints that this phone might have a telephoto camera

That's the mark of a high-end handset, and could see it compete with the Galaxy S25

The Nothing Phone line has featured mid-range devices so far, but that could all change this year, with a recent leaked memo suggesting that Nothing was working on a more high-end phone. That memo pointed to a lot of AI skills, but didn’t tell us much else – but now Nothing has teased a major hardware upgrade that we might see in the Phone 3.

In a post on X, Nothing has shared a brief video that simply zooms in on the face of Nothing CEO Carl Pei. He’s working at a computer in the video while wearing sunglasses, and you can clearly see the words “Launch 4 March” reflected in the lens.

This basically confirms that the company’s next phone is being announced on March 4, but based on a previous Nothing Phone 3 teaser we were already fairly confident of that.

A zoom with a view

The more intriguing aspect of this video is the way the camera zooms in, as it looks as though the camera is switching from a wide lens to a telephoto one to achieve the zoom. That’s interesting, because no current Nothing Phone has a telephoto lens.

This isn’t the only hint we’ve had that such a lens could be added, as a previous teaser suggested that the Nothing Phone 3 (or whatever this handset is called) could have a triple-lens camera – and the obvious addition to the wide and ultra-wide lens setup found on the Nothing Phone 2 would be a telephoto camera.

This is very much a flagship feature too, and it’s something that could see the Nothing Phone 3 compete with the Samsung Galaxy S25, which itself has a triple-lens camera with a telephoto lens in the mix. It’s a feature that even the likes of the Google Pixel 9 and the iPhone 16 lack, so in that sense at least, the Nothing Phone 3 could have an edge over those phones.

We say the Nothing Phone 3, but the company hasn’t confirmed which handset it’s hinting at in all these teasers, so it could be something else – including possibly a Nothing Phone 3 Pro, which one source has claimed might be coming.

Not much else is known about this handset yet, but with a March 4 launch planned we should find out everything there is to know soon – and knowing Nothing, the company will probably hint at or reveal some additional specs and features ahead of the launch.