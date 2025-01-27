Nothing Phone 3 teaser reveals likely launch date – and an intriguing camera mystery

Nothing has released another cryptic teaser, probably linked to the Nothing Phone 3

The X post suggests a reveal date of March 4

We're not sure if the teaser shows off a new camera system or new buttons

Nothing has released another cryptic teaser that likely hints at the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, which a leaked internal memo called the company’s first flagship.

The company shared a video to X (formerly Twitter) showing off... well, it doesn’t show much. We’ve been treated to an image of a circle above an elongated rounded rectangle, forming a lowercase “i” shape on a black background.

Looking closer reveals a darker strip running from the top to the bottom of the square image, potentially suggesting these circular features are mounted on the phone's side. As the video continues, the edges of the assembly light up in a way reminiscent of the company’s iconic glyph designs.

Furthermore, the post’s caption could suggest a reveal date for the new Nothing flagship. The caption reads: “Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT."

This suggests a reveal date of March 4 for the new phone, but beyond that, what this means is currently anyone’s guess. However, the image shown in the video looks like a typical smartphone camera housing, similar to the one found on the Google Pixel 9 Pro, only rotated 90 degrees.

Tentatively, we could read this teaser as suggesting the Nothing Phone 3 will ship with three cameras rather than the two-camera system found on the Nothing Phone and Nothing Phone 2.

This would give some more weight to that “first flagship” comment found in the leaked internal memo we previously reported on, as triple-camera systems are generally only found on higher-spec or pro-level flagship phones.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A third camera would likely be an ultrawide lens, in keeping with other premium flagships like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

However, a closer look at the teaser reveals that this glyph appears to be mounted on the side of something – it’s backgrounded by a thin strip of dark gray against the totally black frame.

This would suggest either a side-mounted camera system (as weird as it is unlikely) or a new pair of buttons for the supposedly upcoming phone.

Perhaps Nothing is following the trend of the iPhone 16's Camera Control by adding a shutter button to its next flagship phone. Equally, we could be looking at something much more mundane, like the volume rocker and power button. It seems we have plenty of time for Nothing to reveal more before March 4 rolls around.

Nothing recently released two other teasers, one using the company's NothingOS widgets and the other depicting the Pokémon character Arcanine.

Our Nothing Phone 2 review found the phone to be “cool enough to be different, and powerful enough to recommend”. If the Nothing Phone 3 can do the same while elevating the phone to true premium standards, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it join our list of the best Android phones.