The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a new camera lens but no magnets

And no change to the main sensor

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)
  • The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might have the same 200MP sensor as its predecessor, but with a new lens
  • The phone will also apparently once again lack a magnetic ring for Qi2
  • The S Pen and its slot will supposedly remain, but a subsequent model might lack an S Pen slot

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is still a long way off yet, but we’re starting to hear quite a few things about it, with the latest information shedding light on the possible camera, charging capabilities, and S Pen.

All of this comes from tipster @PandaFlashPro (via NotebookCheck), who – in a series of posts on X – shared various details about the phone. According to them then, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will once again have a 200-megapixel main camera. In fact, it will apparently have exactly the same sensor, but with “updated pixels” and a new lens.

So that should make for a small upgrade to the main camera, but probably no substantial changes.

Yes to the S Pen, no to magnets

A lack of substantial changes is something of a theme for this series of leaks, as the same source also says that the S Pen and its dedicated slot will remain, which is perhaps unsurprising, but they note that future models may not have a slot for the stylus.

And they also say that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra won’t have a magnetic ring to use with Qi2 charging and magnetic accessories. This is the same situation as with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which allows you to use those features but only if you put the phone in a compatible case, with the magnets being built into the case rather than the phone.

With the possible exception of ditching the S Pen slot in a future model, none of this sounds surprising. But we’d still take it with a pinch of salt, especially as the source doesn’t yet have much of a track record.

And while the leaks above suggest not much is changing on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, some other aspects of it could be, with previous leaks pointing to a variable aperture camera, a bigger battery, and a massive performance jump.

James Rogerson

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.

