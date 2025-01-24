The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been certified with a worryingly small battery

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has received 3C certification in China

This certification reveals a tiny 3,900mAh battery and 25W charging

This suggests Samsung might have sacrificed too much to make the phone slim

We’ve suspected for a while that Samsung might have sacrificed battery capacity in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to achieve its slim form factor, and now we have a better idea of exactly how big a sacrifice has been made.

According to a 3C certification seen by @yabhishekhd (via Android Police), the Galaxy S25 Edge has just a 3,900mAh battery. That’s despite it being rumored to have a 6.7-inch screen, which would make it as large and probably battery-hungry as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, a phone with a 4,900mAh battery.

So, that’s quite worrying, and suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might struggle to last a full day.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.🔋 3900mAh battery 🥴⚡ 25 watt charging 😵‍💫Via: 3C certification website #SamsungGalaxyS25Edge pic.twitter.com/be1XKQzEqmJanuary 24, 2025

The certification mentions a 25W charging speed, too, which is also disappointing, as while that would put it in line with the Samsung Galaxy S25, this is a lot slower than the 45W-figure the Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can charge at.

Of course, none of this will be confirmed until Samsung reveals the phone’s specs, but 3C is an official Chinese certification agency that phone makers are required to submit devices to before they can launch in China, so it’s likely that its information is accurate.

Too many compromises

So with that, coupled with the fact that we know the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge only has two rear cameras, this could be a seriously compromised phone, all for the sake of slimming it down a little.

Price will also be a factor in our eventual impressions, but this isn’t expected to be a cheap phone either, with previous leaks and rumors suggesting it might land somewhere between the $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,699 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the $1,299.99 / £1,249 / AU$2,149 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully, we’ll have more clarity about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge soon. Samsung hasn’t revealed the release date yet but given that the phone has been teased and has now passed through a certification agency, it’s probably no more than a few months away.