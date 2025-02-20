The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could come with a design surprise for extra durability

We haven't been able to get our hands on the Galaxy S25 Edge yet

Samsung has only teased the Galaxy S25 Edge so far

A new rumor suggests it'll have a ceramic back

The material would add extra durability to the phone

The Samsung Galaxy S25 phones are all now out and available to buy, except for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which has only been briefly teased. Now a new leak suggests the Edge model could differ in one key way from the rest of the S25 series.

According to information obtained by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is going to come with a ceramic back, switching from the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass on the back of the other handsets in the series.

That may go some way to explaining why the Galaxy S25 Edge was available to look at, but not to touch, during the Galaxy S25 launch event – it would've revealed the surprise. The side frame will apparently stick with aluminum, like the other handsets.

The main reason to pick ceramic as a backing material is durability, and this should give the Galaxy S25 Edge better protection against drops and knocks. Given its thinness and lightness, that extra protection might be needed.

Living on the Edge

We may hear more about the Galaxy S25 Edge next month (Image credit: Future)

As per the SamMobile report, the back material on the Galaxy S25 Edge could be fully ceramic or ceramic-fused glass – perhaps something similar to what Apple has been using on the front of its iPhones in recent years.

It would be another way that the Galaxy S25 Edge could differentiate itself against the other handsets in the series, besides its thinness. The phone is apparently just 5.84mm front to back (compared to the 7.2mm of the standard Galaxy S25).

We're still waiting to get the full list of specs for the Galaxy S25 Edge, and we don't know when it's launching yet either. Given Mobile World Congress (MWC) is happening next month – the biggest mobile tech show of the year – we may get more info then.

The phone could restart a trend for super-thin smartphones: we're expecting Apple to launch the iPhone 17 Air later in the year alongside the other iPhone 17 models, though that might not be the final name of the device.