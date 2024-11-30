It looks as though Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 Slim globally

A new Slim model is expected to join the Galaxy S25 range

It looks as though the phone will be available worldwide

The initial Galaxy S25 launch is expected to happen in January

Alongside the expected trio of Samsung Galaxy S25 phones, it's been rumored that we're also going to get a new 'Slim' version of the phone – and a new leak suggests this new variant is going to be available worldwide.

This comes from the discovery of a model number by reporter Erencan Yılmaz (via SamMobile): the number has a B on the end of it, which is used for handsets that Samsung plans to sell in all the regions that it operates in.

In other words, this won't be a situation like we have with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which is only available in Samsung's home country of South Korea – at least as far as direct retail sales are concerned.

The same model number discovery – the full code is SM-S937B/DS, by the way – indicates the Galaxy S25 Slim is going to come with dual SIM support, which isn't a surprise. You'll be able to use it to manage two numbers in tandem.

What we know so far

Galaxy S25 Slim's Global version has been revealed! The smartphone will have the model number SM-S937B/DS. The “B” in the model number indicates a Global version and the “DS” part confirms Dual SIM Card support. pic.twitter.com/lwXlhIdvfWNovember 28, 2024

All the indications so far point to the Galaxy S25 Slim being something along the lines of a Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) – that is, a more affordable version of the main flagships that arrives sometime later in the year.

So why call it the Slim instead? Well, one reason might be that we're apparently going to get an iPhone 17 Slim (or iPhone 17 Air) next year, with the focus very much on the thinness and the lightness of the handset.

Samsung could follow suit. We've also heard that the phone might arrive with a superior camera setup to the standard Galaxy S25, but other than that not too many details have leaked about what it's going to bring with it.

Perhaps our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review might offer a few clues – as this is perhaps the phone that the Slim model is replacing. The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra should launch first of all, sometime in January.