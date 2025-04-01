Leaked Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders suggest this is one foldable you can skip

Leaked renders show the possible design of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

It appears identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The rumored dimensions and specs are also mostly identical, just with a new chipset

It’s not just Samsung launching foldable phones this year, we’re also expecting new models from various other brands, with the most high-profile alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and we’ve now seen how this phone might look.

But going by the renders – shared by Android Headlines in collaboration with @OnLeaks – you might as well just stick with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The phone shown here looks identical to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, right down to the size of the lenses in the camera module, suggesting that there will be few if any changes to the cameras. That would probably mean we’re getting a 48MP main, 10.5MP ultra-wide, and 10.8MP telephoto (with 5x optical zoom) on the back.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks) (Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks)

The dimensions are also roughly the same – this source claims the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.3mm when unfolded, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm. That would make the new model marginally wider and thicker, but there’s apparently a 0.1-0.3mm margin of error in the leaked dimensions, with Android Headlines predicting that the actual dimensions will be identical to those of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

In any case, Android Headlines also expects the storage and RAM configurations to remain the same as last year, meaning 16GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

So in short, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might have the same design, dimensions, cameras, storage, and RAM as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and given the dimensions are seemingly around the same it probably has the same screen sizes too – meaning an 8.0-inch foldable display and a 6.3-inch cover screen.

That all assumes this leak is right, but it comes from a reputable source, so it could well be. In which case, what is actually changing for this new model? Well, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to have a new Tensor G5 chipset, but that alone is unlikely to make it worth upgrading to.

A promising price

Its secret weapon – if it has one at all – could be its price, with Android Headlines claiming the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might have a “modest price reduction” compared to the $1,799 / £1,799 / AU $2,699 Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

That would make sense given how little of an upgrade it apparently is, but then the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will probably be available for far less by the time this phone launches, and if the chipset is the only major difference, the new phone might still have a tough time tempting buyers.

Hopefully then this leak is wrong, or at least missing some important pieces of the puzzle. With the Pixel 10 Pro Fold probably not landing until August, we might not know exactly how tempting this phone will be for a while yet.