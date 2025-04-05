Mint Mobile's latest sale can save you up to $400 on Google Pixel 9, Galaxy S25 and more

Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier typically known for its excellent value plans. Right now, however, I'd argue that the carrier's deals on the latest phones are just as noteworthy,

For example, if you're looking for a powerful device on a budget, you simply can't go wrong with the carrier's massive $400 price cut on the latest Google Pixel 9 series. With this deal, the standard Google Pixel 9 is available for just $399 right now, which is exceptionally good value for such a premium device.

If you prefer Samsung, I'd also highly recommend today's $200 discount on the Galaxy S25 series at Mint Mobile. As with the Google promotion above, my top choice for this deal is the standard Galaxy S25, currently up for grabs at just $599 (was $799) thanks to this discount.

Unlike some cell phone deals at major carriers, no trade-ins are needed to be eligible for these discounts. You'll need a plan, but Mint is also bundling in a full year of unlimited data for just $180 with all of these phones, which comes out at just $15 per month on average. Overall, these deals are great options if you want to trade out that pricey postpaid plan for something more manageable.

Today's best phone deals at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's current promotion on the Google Pixel 9 is one of the best prepaid phone deals you'll find anywhere right now. For a limited time only, you'll be able to get a massive $400 discount on this excellent flagship as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. Overall, this is a great plan and phone combo, although note that the Pixel 9 did briefly go down to just $299 over Black Friday. Still, this is an amazing deal and one that's hard to beat.

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $800 now $600, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

More into Samsung phones? Mint Mobile's excellent phone deals also extend to the excellent Galaxy S25 range this week. Right now, you can get yourself a massive $200 discount across all three devices, yielding one of the cheapest upfront prices we've seen yet on these flagships. On top of that. Mint will also throw in a full year of unlimited data for just $180, which equates to just $15/mo on average.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,300 now $1,100

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1799 now $1,449, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Another one of Mint's superb deals on Google Pixel phones, this time on the really, really high-end Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This particular foldable isn't for everyone with it's massive tablet-like display and high price tag but today's deal at Mint Mint will get you a nice $300 discount. You'll also be able to score a full year of unlimited data for just $15 per month, for an additional $180 saving.