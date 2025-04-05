The fantastic Google Pixel 9 just hit a great low price at Amazon - save $200

Flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google that boast the latest hardware and features command a premium price, but buy at the right time and you can make a great saving. Take right now, for example, as you can get the Google Pixel 9 on Amazon for $699 (was $899).

What makes this one of the best phone deals is that it's for the 256GB model and is available on all colorways, including obsidian, peony, and porcelain. If you're not fussed about the extra storage, then the 128GB version is also heavily discounted, but it could be worth paying the extra for the additional space.

Today’s best Google Pixel 9 deal

Google Pixel 9: was $899 now $699 at Amazon The flagship phone from Google boasts a beautiful 6.3-inch display that makes photos and videos look truly amazing. You'd think that all of this hardware would drain the battery, but with a 24-hour lifecycle, you'll be going all day long. The price dropped further during Black Friday, but a dollar under $700 is still a fantastic deal for this time of the year.

In our Google Pixel 9 review, we awarded the phone a respectable four out of five stars. It might even have reached the much coveted five stars had it not been for the lack of the latest AI features.

Our verdict was that "it packs so many Pixel 9 Pro specs you may wonder what’s missing, until you have to pay for the best AI features". If AI is not of interest to you, then you can consider the Pixel 9 a five-star phone.

We also spoke highly of the new design, which is slimmer and flatter than previous versions. The display is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, so you can rest assured your screen is better protected from damage.

One of the main reasons for buying this phone is the dual-lens camera on the back, which includes a 50MP f/1.68 main camera and a 48MP f/1.7 ultra-wide one, with a 123-degree field of view. When paired with electronic image stabilization, it's possible to take some incredible photos.

To give you a full picture of all the options available to you, head over to our best Android phones and best iPhones guides. We are constantly updating these pages with the most up-to-date information.