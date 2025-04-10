The Google Pixel 9a is finally available to buy - here are the best preorder deals to get the latest device for free
The Google Pixel 9a is finally available today at major US networks and the Google Store, and there are some great preorder deals to entice prospective upgraders.
Most of today's best Google Pixel 9a deals revolve around trade-in rebates or new plans, but there are multiple ways to get this new mid-range device for free. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up today's best promotions below.
As an overview, the new Google Pixel 9a retails for $499 upfront, which makes it the cheapest device in the latest Pixel 9 range. Despite being more budget-orientated, it still features the same powerful chipset as the other devices as well as a host of new super-charged Google Gemini AI features.
If you're looking to learn more about the device, you can check out our recently published Google Pixel 9a review. I'd also recommend our page on the five biggest upgrades for the Google Pixel 9a, which is particularly handy if you're looking to trade in an 8a or older Google Pixel device.
Today's best Google Pixel 9a deals
Google Pixel 9a: $100 Google Store credit and up to $400 off with a trade-in at Google
The Google Store's opening Pixel 9a deal will get you some handy credit to spend on accessories alongside a fairly typical trade-in rebate. The credit here is really great if you're looking for a cheap pair of buds to pair up with your device and the trade means you can potentially pay under $100 for the device. If you're looking to pair up your device with a prepaid plan, you could also consider the Google Fi deal also available at the store today, which gets you a $499 rebate over the duration of 24 months.
Google Pixel 9a: $2.99/mo with an unlimited plan, plus $200 in bill credits and free Pixel Buds at AT&T
AT&T's opening with a strong promotion on the Pixel 9a this week. While the device isn't quite free at $2.99 per month, the carrier is offering a significant discount when you pick it up alongside a new line on an unlimited plan without the need for a trade-in. If you order online, the carrier will also bundle in $200 of bill credits for a monthly discount over 36 months. Considering that covers the cost of the device (and then some), this is a great one-two combo that's definitely worth considering.
Google Pixel 9a: free with a new unlimited line at Verizon
The Google Pixel 9a is free with a new line on any of Verizon's post-paid myPlan unlimited plans right now, which makes it a great choice if you're not looking to trade in. Overall, this is a fine deal, but it's one that we've seen matched on other devices in the Pixel 9 range recently, including the more premium devices.
Google Pixel 9a: free with a new line or trade-in, plus free Pixel Buds at T-Mobile
T-Mobile's opening deal is similar to other big carriers this week, and you can get the device for free with either a trade-in rebate or new line. The discount here is provided via bill credits over the duration of a 24-month plan and you can also throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds as a preorder bonus gift.
