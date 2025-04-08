Twigby just brought back its superb intro deal – get unlimited data for just $25/mo

It's a great time to consider this cheap alternative to Verizon

The prepaid carrier Twigby Mobile has just brought back its excellent introductory deal for new customers, offering a $10 per month discount on its unlimited plan.

Using this deal, you can get the carrier's excellent prepaid unlimited plan for just $25/mo for your first three months, giving you plenty of time to try Twigby out while saving $30 in total.

As an overview, Twigby Mobile is a prepaid carrier that operates on the wider Verizon 5G network. If you get good coverage on Verizon, then it's definitely one of the better prepaid plans on the market currently if you're looking to save some cash.

Unlike the pricier postpaid options, Twigby Mobile doesn't require the usual contracts or set term lengths. You simply pay upfront for a month's service at a time, and it's fully compatible with most unlocked devices (including eSIM), which makes it super flexible if you're looking to bring your own phone.

Twigby three month introductory deal

Twigby Mobile: get three months of unlimited data for $25/mo

Twigby Mobile: get three months of unlimited data for $25/mo
Tired of paying too much for your cell phone plan? Twigby Mobile is one of the better options on the market right now for those looking to make the switch. The prepaid carrier has just brought back its excellent three-month introductory deal, which gets new customers an excellent $10/mo discount on its unlimited data plan. Bringing the price down to just $25/mo, you save $30 in total with this deal.

I've singled out the unlimited data plan as my favorite option at the carrier, but it's worth noting that this deal also applies to the other plans in Twigby's lineup.

For example, if you're a particularly light mobile user, you could apply the $10 per month discount on the carrier's 5GB or 10GB plans. That would bring the prices down to just $10/mo and $15/mo, respectively, which is extremely competitive when compared to even the cheapest cell phone plans on the market.

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

