Twigby just brought back its superb intro deal – get unlimited data for just $25/mo

The prepaid carrier Twigby Mobile has just brought back its excellent introductory deal for new customers, offering a $10 per month discount on its unlimited plan.

Using this deal, you can get the carrier's excellent prepaid unlimited plan for just $25/mo for your first three months, giving you plenty of time to try Twigby out while saving $30 in total.

As an overview, Twigby Mobile is a prepaid carrier that operates on the wider Verizon 5G network. If you get good coverage on Verizon, then it's definitely one of the better prepaid plans on the market currently if you're looking to save some cash.

Unlike the pricier postpaid options, Twigby Mobile doesn't require the usual contracts or set term lengths. You simply pay upfront for a month's service at a time, and it's fully compatible with most unlocked devices (including eSIM), which makes it super flexible if you're looking to bring your own phone.

Twigby three month introductory deal

Twigby Mobile: get three months of unlimited data for $25/mo

I've singled out the unlimited data plan as my favorite option at the carrier, but it's worth noting that this deal also applies to the other plans in Twigby's lineup.

For example, if you're a particularly light mobile user, you could apply the $10 per month discount on the carrier's 5GB or 10GB plans. That would bring the prices down to just $10/mo and $15/mo, respectively, which is extremely competitive when compared to even the cheapest cell phone plans on the market.