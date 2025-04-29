Starlink is now offering its satellite internet kit for free on a new plan – but not everyone can get it
Starlink’s significant price cut
- You can now get Starlink’s setup hardware for free
- This requires a 12-month commitment to the internet service
- There’s plenty of small print, and not everyone can get it
When you subscribe to a Starlink internet package, you normally need to pay for the cost of your new dish and router. That can be pricey, as that tech comes to $349 in the US. But a new plan from Starlink could see you get those items for absolutely nothing, potentially making it one of the best internet deals around.
The change comes as part of Starlink’s 12-month Standard Kit residential plan. You’ll still need to pay the regular monthly fee for your service, but eliminating the cost for the actual hardware could net you some significant savings.
Announcing the change on X, Starlink said that the new option would be available in “select markets.” That means you’ll need to check whether you’re actually eligible for this discount based on where you live. To do so, head to Starlink’s website, enter your address, then select Order Now to see if you’re covered.
A lower barrier to entry
Starlink’s offer might seem like a good deal, but there are some caveats to be aware of. For one thing, you only get the kit for free if you commit to a 12-month plan – you’ll need to pay the full figure if you opt for the company’s month-to-month “no commitment” plan.
As well as that, Starlink charges a ‘Change Fee’ if you change your address, cancel your service, don’t pay your bill on time, try to transfer your service to someone else, or cancel your service during the 30-day trial but don’t return your kit. If any one of those scenarios occurs, you’ll be charged the full $349 for the dish and router, although that figure is pro-rated based on how far through your 12-month commitment you are.
That means you’ll need to think carefully about whether this option is right for you.
Still, if it is, it could save you a heap of cash on the hardware you need for Starlink service. Presumably, Starlink has decided that lowering the cost of entry is worth it in order to increase subscriber numbers – and that’s good news if you were already considering signing up.
