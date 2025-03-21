NordVPN Prime hits lowest-ever price in VPN Spring sale

Spring has sprung and NordVPN is celebrating the sunshine with a VPN sale that's not to be ignored.

You can now buy the very best VPN at its lowest price all year—and, what's more, you can get its top tier, NordVPN Prime, for the cheapest price ever!

You'll bag the biggest savings on NordVPN's 2-year plans–its one-month variants aren't discounted at all–and the Nord Prime subscription in particular has caught our attention.

Usually $8.39 per month, Nord Prime is now down to $6.99 a month if you sign up before May 14, 2025.

Yes, NordVPN Basic is terrific value at $3.09 per month right now but, if you like the sound of NordProtect and its $1M identity theft insurance and $100K in cyber extortion insurance, then now is the time to get involved.

NordVPN Prime – was $8.39 now $6.99 per month

The best VPN for most people

NordVPN Prime is the deluxe tier of the NordVPN offering. That means you'll have access to all of the privacy and security tools, unblocking power, torrenting support, and NordVPN's anti-malware, ad-blocker, and password manager tools. To top it off, Nord Protect's cyber insurance offers an enormous $1M claim cap. At $8.39 per month, the two-year NordVPN Prime plan normally comes out at $201.36 but the spring sale price takes it down to a pulse-quickening $167.76. That's the cheapest it's ever been.

The only downside is that NordVPN Prime and Nord Protect are restricted to the States.

Remember, though, the Spring sale applies to all other 2-year plans available worldwide. It's still a great time to sign up if you have your eye on a NordVPN Basic, Plus, or Complete plan.

And, if the idea of a two-year commitment makes you break into a cold sweat, you can still save a dollar a month on a one-year NordVPN Prime subscription.

The deal reduces the price from $9.99 a month to $8.99 a month – for a total of $107.88 for a year (plus three extra free months) of a top-level VPN and cyber-insurance service. Not bad at all.