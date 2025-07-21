Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, July 21 (game #771).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #772) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHESS

CHEEK

WHOOPIE

CUSHION

TEMPER

CHECKERS

HUMBLE

ATTITUDE

LIP

SOFTEN

HONEYCOMB

CUTIE

DAMPEN

CAMO

MOUTH

STRIPES

NYT Connections today (game #772) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Talking back

Talking back GREEN: Calm things down

Calm things down BLUE: Repeating shapes

Repeating shapes PURPLE: With pastry mainly

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #772) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SASSINESS

GREEN: MITIGATE

BLUE: PATTERNS

PURPLE: ___PIE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #772) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #772, are…

YELLOW: SASSINESS ATTITUDE, CHEEK, LIP, MOUTH

ATTITUDE, CHEEK, LIP, MOUTH GREEN: MITIGATE CUSHION, DAMPEN, SOFTEN, TEMPER

CUSHION, DAMPEN, SOFTEN, TEMPER BLUE: PATTERNS CAMO, CHECKERS, HONEYCOMB, STRIPES

CAMO, CHECKERS, HONEYCOMB, STRIPES PURPLE: ___PIE CHESS, CUTIE, HUMBLE, WHOOPIE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I had never heard of a CHESS pie or a WHOOPIE pie before today – both look highly calorific and delicious – so I think I can be excused for not seeing the purple group. Congratulations if you did.

The other three quartets I found quite straightforward after sidestepping putting together CHECKERS and chess.

SASSINESS was my last collection, in part due to me harbouring the mistaken belief that there was a group about faces. Getting no further than LIP, MOUTH and CHEEK I turned my attention elsewhere.

