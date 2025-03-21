Forget the Steam Spring Sale that's just ended, these are the six best deals that are still available and I've got in my basket right now

You might think that with the Steam Spring Sale out of the way the time for good deals this year is officially over. Well you'd be wrong, as there are still loads of fantastic special offers available at the hugely popular gaming platform.

This time last week I walked you though some of my top picks from the sale, but now I'm rounding up the best deals that have either begun in the week since or just decided to stick around. I've chosen picks from a wide range of genres, selecting titles that I've tried hands-on in my 10-plus years of being Steam user so that I can say with confidence that they are quality.

This is far from an exhaustive list, however, so if you spot any prime bargains on your journey through the land of Steam deals, then you're welcome to share them in the comments at the end of this article. With that all out of the way, here are the six game deals that I would most highly recommend.

Cities: Skylines

(Image credit: Colossal Order)

You can't go wrong with Cities: Skylines when it's on sale for the unbelievably low price of $2.99 / £2.49. This is the lowest price the game has been for two years and absolutely incredible value, as it nets you one of the absolute best city builders of the last two decades.

If you're a fan of the SimCity series, then you shouldn't miss this as Cities: Skylines is something of a spiritual successor and gives you all the tools you need to build your own metropolis. You have to balance different needs, including demand for utilities like water and power in addition to services such as the police or fire department, with your budget, finding the perfect balance to keep your citizens happy and generate the most revenue from taxes.

Whether your city is a thriving business hub or a polluted crime-infested nightmare is entirely dependent on your decisions and there is loads of strategic depth here. I've played for close to one hundred hours and am still learning lots about road layouts (necessary to master the complexities of the detailed traffic simulation) and how to best design residential and industrial zones.

On top of a robust set of paid DLC to expand your experience, there is also full Steam Workshop support with countless free user made mods that introduce new buildings, mechanics, vehicles, and much more.

Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition

Want something with a lot less strategy and a lot more shooting? Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition is still on sale for only $2.49 / £2.24. This isn't the latest Battlefield game but, released in 2018, it's still fairly recent and has an active player base.

It follows on from Battlefield 1 by taking the conflict to the Second World War, with a wide selection of maps taking place in loads of locations across Europe and the Pacific.

The game holds up very well graphically and comes overflowing with content. This definitive version nets you everything added in both Year 1 and Year 2, all playable Elites, 84 outfit variants to help customize your soldiers, plus eight more outfits from Year 2, two weapon skins from Year 2, three vehicle dressings, and 33 chapter reward items from Year 1. That is a lot to dig your teeth into and will give you a great boost when you're getting started.

On top of multiplayer, there's also a lengthy story campaign though, personally, I do think the campaign from Battlefield 1 was a little better. Still, I've been playing intermittently over the last few weeks and having a very good time. For less than the cost of a sandwich, there's really no reason not to give it a go too.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

(Image credit: EA)

This bundle package contains remastered versions of three of the most influential sci-fi RPGs ever: Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 with over forty pieces of DLC. United in a single launcher for the first time, this is an epic journey that could easily occupy you for more than one hundred hours. I've played for over thirty and have barely made it through the beginning of the second game but am loving it so far.

It's filled with iconic and memorable characters, not to mention loads of decisions that impact not only your relationships with the many companions but can even shape the fate of the entire galaxy. Your choices even make a difference between games, with your decisions in one entry carrying forward to the next - giving everything a very cinematic feel.

On top of enhanced textures and support for modern PCs, this collection also benefits from improved lighting, less clunky menus, and an overhauled HUD in-game. If you haven't played a Mass Effect game before, there literally is no better starting point than this and it should put you in a good position to experience whatever developer Bioware has planned for the series next. Mass Effect Legendary Edition can be yours for just $5.99 / £4.99.

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

(Image credit: Square Enix)

I don't think there's ever been a game more criminally underrated than Sleeping Dogs, an open world action title that's basically a cross between a martial arts movie and Grand Theft Auto.

You play as Hong Kong criminal turned undercover cop Wei Shen as he infiltrate's the region's powerful triad in a gritty and cinematic story filled with suspense and action. Although there are guns in the game, most of the combat involves excellent melee fistfights that see you beating up goons and taking them out with brutal environmental finishers.

There's also a sprawling interpretation of Hong Kong to explore, with loads of iconic landmarks represented brilliantly and a good selection of side activities to pursue including high-octane street races. On top of some upgraded graphics, this Definitive Edition contains 24 DLC packs with three mini story campaigns, loads of new missions, plenty of weapons, some great cosmetics, loads of optional boosts, and more.

I would recommend Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition in a heartbeat a full price, but on sale for just $2.99 / £2.39, you really owe it to yourself to play it.

Resident Evil 4

(Image credit: Capcom)

Horror lover shouldn't sleep on the chance to pick up Resident Evil 4 for just $19.99 / £16.49. This 2023 remake meticulously recreates the timeless horror classic with beautifully updated visuals and explosive action combat that has you ploughing through legions of infected villagers in style. It was even seriously high up on our 2023 Game of the Year list.

If you're not familiar with the original, it follows government agent and majestic blond curtains haver Leon S. Kennedy as searches a remote Spanish village for the president's missing daughter. As you would expect from a Resident Evil game, things take a turn for the undead very quickly and you soon become trapped in a desperate race for survival.

This is definitely a game with a lot of horror elements, but it's also got a very campy, action-movie tone that helps keep things from ever becoming too overwhelming. There are also multiple difficulty options to choose from, so you don't need to worry about it all becoming too challenging.

On top of the story mode, you also get The Mercenaries. This is an addictive time-based challenge where you face off against waves of enemies in familiar maps to try and get the highest possible score. It's not worth buying Resident Evil 4 for this alone, but it does help add some extra hours of play after the credits have rolled.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

(Image credit: Criterion)

I'm rounding things off with a good all-round pick: Burnout Paradise Remastered. This crowd-pleasing racing game remains a favorite thanks to its blazing-fast driving and moreish arcade feel. It features loads of distinct cars and a bombastic open-world island practically overflowing with wild stunts and challenges. One of my favorite things to do here is just drive around, trying out each vehicle and tackling whatever challenges happen to take my fancy.

Burnout Paradise first launch in 2008, but this enhanced port smooths over some of the most noticeable visual flaws and adds support for 4K displays. It also packs all of the previously released DLC into one ultimate package, giving you access to the all-new district of Big Surf Island, an online Cops and Robbers game mode, the ability to ride motorbikes, loads and loads of new vehicles including cute toy versions of select cars, boosts, and more.

There's an awful lot to love here and, thanks to an 80% price cut, it's all on sale now for only $3.99 / £3.59.