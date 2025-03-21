I loved the bits of Metal Eden that I played and soon you'll be able to try it too thanks to this upcoming free demo

Metal Eden is set to launch on May 6

It's coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

A free demo featuring two missions will arrive on April 8 for those platforms

Reikon Games has revealed that a new public demo for upcoming sci-fi first-person shooter (FPS) Metal Eden will arrive for free on April 8.

It will feature the first two missions of the game: Mission 0 and Mission 1, Paradise Lost. Mission 0 is something of a tutorial, introducing the basic combat and parkour mechanics of the game and kicking off the story. Mission 1 then focuses on increasingly complex challenges, with a range of enemies introduced.

This first proper mission also outlines the player upgrade system through Body Modules and Weapon Upgrades. The demo will be available indefinitely on all platforms where Metal Eden is launching, which includes PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The full game will arrive on May 6.

Set in a futuristic world, Metal Eden sees players embody the cybernetic protagonist Aska - an advanced Hyper Unit sent on a doomed quest to rescue the citizens of the dystopian city Moebius.

I had the chance to try an early build of the game ahead of its official reveal and was impressed on the whole. It's got great graphics and I was impressed with not only the huge variety of weapons on offer, but also the ability to change how each one looks and feels through the meaty upgrade tree.

Add on the punchy parkour, which lets you run, jump, and slide off almost every surface in the battlefield, plus some weighty melee combat and you have a very moreish formula.

With a total of eight levels to master, it seems like it could be a fantastic starter course for FPS fans to dig into ahead of the launch of Doom: The Dark Ages later this year.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors