I loved the bits of Metal Eden that I played and soon you'll be able to try it too thanks to this upcoming free demo

News
By published

Starter course

The player prepares for a fight in Metal Eden.
(Image credit: Plaion)
  • Metal Eden is set to launch on May 6
  • It's coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
  • A free demo featuring two missions will arrive on April 8 for those platforms

Reikon Games has revealed that a new public demo for upcoming sci-fi first-person shooter (FPS) Metal Eden will arrive for free on April 8.

It will feature the first two missions of the game: Mission 0 and Mission 1, Paradise Lost. Mission 0 is something of a tutorial, introducing the basic combat and parkour mechanics of the game and kicking off the story. Mission 1 then focuses on increasingly complex challenges, with a range of enemies introduced.

This first proper mission also outlines the player upgrade system through Body Modules and Weapon Upgrades. The demo will be available indefinitely on all platforms where Metal Eden is launching, which includes PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The full game will arrive on May 6.

Set in a futuristic world, Metal Eden sees players embody the cybernetic protagonist Aska - an advanced Hyper Unit sent on a doomed quest to rescue the citizens of the dystopian city Moebius.

I had the chance to try an early build of the game ahead of its official reveal and was impressed on the whole. It's got great graphics and I was impressed with not only the huge variety of weapons on offer, but also the ability to change how each one looks and feels through the meaty upgrade tree.

Add on the punchy parkour, which lets you run, jump, and slide off almost every surface in the battlefield, plus some weighty melee combat and you have a very moreish formula.

With a total of eight levels to master, it seems like it could be a fantastic starter course for FPS fans to dig into ahead of the launch of Doom: The Dark Ages later this year.

You might also like...

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The protagonist Aska in Metal Eden.
Sci-fi shooter Metal Eden might be the coolest new game from the latest State of Play
The player engages a flying drone enemy in Metal Eden.
Metal Eden is an exhilarating mix of Doom and Ghostrunner, and my hands-on preview left me craving more
An Exoborne promotional screenshot showing players using the glider.
Exoborne is on track to be the most approachable extraction shooter on the market, but will that be enough for it to succeed?
The landscape in Atomfall.
Atomfall art director breaks down the survival game's condensed Lake District setting: 'It wasn't so much about how far you travel, but how many things you see along the way'
A screenshot of the Slayer in Doom The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages is id Software’s biggest ever Doom game, and includes ‘the largest AI we’ve ever created’ on the studio’s ‘most powerful engine yet’
A character in heavy armor bows toward the left of the frame
Phantom Blade Zero - everything we know so far
Latest in Gaming
The player prepares for a fight in Metal Eden.
I loved the bits of Metal Eden that I played and soon you'll be able to try it too thanks to this upcoming free demo
Attacking an enemy in FBC: Firebreak.
I can't wait to obliterate legions of sticky notes in FBC: Firebreak
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming this year, and I can't wait to be creeped out by SHODAN all over again
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership
The Nintendo Switch 2 logo appearing on a baseball jersey this year was not on my bingo card - but here we are
I Hate This Place artwork
Bloober Team is keeping busy as it announces its next survival horror game I Hate This Place and offers a new look at its upcoming title Cronos: The New Dawn
Latest in News
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Windows 11 should soon be faster at extracting files from compressed ZIPs – and it’s about time, frankly
The player prepares for a fight in Metal Eden.
I loved the bits of Metal Eden that I played and soon you'll be able to try it too thanks to this upcoming free demo
Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
The iPhone 18 might get a major chip upgrade after all
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography
Oppo Watch Mini X2 teaser
Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge benchmark leak has eased my worries about its performance
More about gaming
Attacking an enemy in FBC: Firebreak.

I can't wait to obliterate legions of sticky notes in FBC: Firebreak
Meta Quest 3 in white with Batman: Arkham Shadow bundle on red background with don&#039;t miss text

Get a $50 gift card with this Meta Quest 3 + Batman Arkham Shadow bundle at Best Buy
Attacking an enemy in FBC: Firebreak.

I can't wait to obliterate legions of sticky notes in FBC: Firebreak
See more latest
Most Popular
Attacking an enemy in FBC: Firebreak.
I can't wait to obliterate legions of sticky notes in FBC: Firebreak
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Windows 11 should soon be faster at extracting files from compressed ZIPs – and it’s about time, frankly
Philips Hue
Setting up your Philips Hue lights is now quicker and easier than ever thanks to the latest app update
Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
The iPhone 18 might get a major chip upgrade after all
Apple Intelligence Bella Ramsey ad
The Bella Ramsey Apple Intelligence ad that disappeared, and why Apple is now facing a false advertising lawsuit
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming this year, and I can't wait to be creeped out by SHODAN all over again
Oppo Watch Mini X2 teaser
Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3's Loss of Pulse Detection could save your life – here's how the company created it
Gmail at 20
Your Gmail search results are about to get a huge change - and I'm not sure you're going to be happy with it