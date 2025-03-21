Latest Call of Duty collaboration finally lets you rub your body with Soap - and I can't believe I just wrote that

Dr. Squatch has revealed a new line of Call of Duty collaboration products

It includes two bars of soap and two deodorant sticks

They have scents inspired by the characters Soap and Ghost

Male grooming brand Dr. Squatch has announced a new Call of Duty collaboration with a line of new products inspired by the most iconic members of Task Force 141.

It includes two bars of soap and two deodorant sticks. The Ghost Grit Bar Soap is a heavy-grit bar described as having 'deep earthy scents of pepper, leather, and smoky charcoal' while the Sarge Soap Bar boasts 'invigorating notes of Scottish juniper, pine, and moss' - presumably meant to call to mind the character's Scottish heritage.

I'm not a huge fan of gritty soap, so the Sarge Soap Bar definitely sounds the most appealing to me here. I also can't pretend that there isn't something funny about the inherently ridiculous nature of a Soap soap bar.

As for the deodorant sticks, there's the Ghost Sticc Deodorant, with a 'bold, earthy scent;' and the Sarge Sticc Deodorant, which is apparently 'crisp and revitalizing'. Key ingredients include field balm extract and ghost plant extract (which I suspect were chosen given their obvious associations with the characters) plus moisturizing coconut oil.

Inside each soap bar is a code to unlock an exclusive in-game item - a cool little calling card with the Dr. Squatch mascot dressed as Soap that I certainly wouldn't mind rocking in my online matches.

(Image credit: Dr. Squatch / Activision)

The products are available now via the Dr. Squatch website in three separate bundles in both the US and UK. You can choose between a two-pack of soaps that costs $16 / £16, a $22 / £21 two-pack with one soap and one deodorant stick, or a complete four-pack with both soaps and both deodorants that comes to $43 / £42.

This is far from the first Call of Duty collaboration, but it is quite an amusing one. The connection between (the character) Soap and soap seems pretty obvious in hindsight and the scents here don't sound half bad either. On top of this, anything that might encourage the average gamer to improve their personal hygiene can only be considered a win in my book.

