Verdansk returns to Warzone in a matter of weeks and I’m dreaming of the return of two iconic weapons - here’s what you need to know about its release date and what to expect

Verdansk will return to Call of Duty Warzone next month, allowing players to relive the glory days of the ongoing battle royale shooter. While details are currently quite scarce, we do have a reveal trailer to break down, as well as some info on the date when (April 3) Verdansk should be added back into Warzone.

It's now been five years since Verdansk first dropped, having arrived alongside the first iteration of Call of Duty Warzone. Since then, it's been removed, with new maps and modes taking its place. Regardless, "Warzone Verdansk" is still considered by many to have been one of the best FPS experiences of all time, so it's no wonder why many fans have been crying out for its return ever since it was taken away.

Here's when Verdansk returns to Call of Duty Warzone. As we get closer to launch, it's likely that we'll hear more about what Verdansk will look like when it comes back. Activision will also reveal precise timings so that you can jump in as early as possible. Once this happens, this page will be updated.

Verdansk will return to Call of Duty Warzone on April 3, 2025. This was confirmed via the Tweet below, following a delay to the Season 3 update for Black Ops 6.

As we celebrate Call of Duty: Warzone’s 5 Year Anniversary, it's time to revisit a place of unforgettable memories 🪂 Verdansk returns to Call of Duty: Warzone on April 3 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ot7i77VOtdMarch 10, 2025

Everything we know about Verdansk 2025

So far, Activision has kept a tight lid on the specifics regarding Verdank's 2025 return. We know the release date, and there's been a trailer that you can watch below.

Unforgettable Verdansk Teaser | Call of Duty: Warzone - YouTube Watch On

In the Verdansk 2025 reveal trailer, we see various Operators fighting their way across the map. We see a wide shot of the overall map, with iconic POIs (points of interest) like Downtown, Stadium, and Storage Town all in view.

Besides this, there's very little official info on how Verdansk will work when it comes back. It'll be integrated with the latest version of Warzone, which uses Black Ops 6 omnimovement mechanics as its base, meaning it could feel very different from how it did originally.

There are a ton of leaks, currently, but they're unverified and very difficult to corroborate. For now, we're in the dark, though we can expect this to change in the next week or so.

Warzone Verdansk 2025 predictions and hopes

Let's start off with my predictions for Verdansk 2025. I expect Verdansk to be a big deal for Activision moving forward, given that it's a huge opportunity to recapture players that have since left Warzone for other games like Fortnite, and more recently, Marvel Rivals.

As such, I'd bet on Verdansk being relatively unchanged when compared to the original map. There'll be a graphical update, of course, and with Warzone currently using Black Ops 6's gameplay mechanics, it's highly likely that it'll be a much faster experience with omnimovement enabled.

In terms of my hopes, I'd love Verdansk to return in a state that's as close to the 2020 version as possible. Little tweaks like whether the Stadium has a roof, or if the subway fast travel is there, don't really matter, as long as the core experience is largely unchanged.

While I think it's unlikely, it'd be great to have Verdansk 2025 utilize a more classic set of movement and loot mechanics. I'm not so sure Omnimovement is the right call, nor are the recent changes to the Perk system that have left Warzone feeling very different from when it first came out.

If Activision wants to capitalize on the massive amounts of nostalgia associated with Verdansk, it needs to offer up a classic experience that's as close as possible to what players remember. This could mean adding in old meta weapons like the Grau 5.56, and the OG Bruen.

Hopefully, Verdansk 2025 will be kept as simple as possible, as I think that adding in too many new POIs and mechanics will quickly sour community opinion. We'll have to wait and see.