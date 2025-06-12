Hurry! Get up to 40% off any robot pool cleaning product from Aiper

The summer is here, and you're beginning to plan those pool parties with friends and family. The hot weather, BBQ'd food, and pool games all contribute to lasting memories, but after all the fun dies down, the swimming pool needs cleaning. Thankfully, Aiper has you covered.

With an outstanding range of robot pool vacuums and skimmers, Aiper has a cleaner for you. They're also running a sale until June 30th where you can get up to 40% off any Aiper product.

Scroll down to discover our four favorite picks from Aiper. If you missed out on this incredible deal, don't worry; simply head over to our Aiper coupon codes hub for more ways to save.

Up to 40% off for Aiper Day With every single product on the site discounted by up to 40%, you'll be sure to find a bargain this summer. There's no better time to invest in pool cleaning products that are guaranteed to make your life easier. US only: Deal expires 30th June

Our top picks from Aiper

Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Get yourself an all-in-one cleaning system that thoroughly cleans walls, floors, waterlines, and surfaces. With smart pool mapping, you'll be guaranteed complete coverage. $1999 (was $2599.99)

Aiper Surfer S2 Cordless Robotic Pool Skimmer With a 150μm ultra-fine filter, DebrisGuard, and a battery that lasts over 35 hours, you're guaranteed excellent results. It's also compatible with the Aiper app for easy and convenient operation. $339 (was $399.99)

Aiper Scuba X1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner With dual jets that provide 6600 GPH suction and a multi-layer through clean, you'll get fantastic results every single time. WavePath 3.0 smart navigation will also keep the robot cleaner, moving accurately and predictably. $989.99 (was $1499.99)

Aiper Scuba X1 and Aiper Caddy This is the essential high-power pool cleaning robot with 6600 GPH suction, ultra-fine filtration, horizontal waterline scrubbing, smart navigation, and effortless maintenance. The package also includes an Aiper Caddy. $1099.99 (was $1798.99)

Become an Aiper member for extra benefits

Becoming an Aiper Member lets you earn points from your purchases, which can then be redeemed in exchange for free gifts. Gifts include bags, goggles and towels and can be redeemed for 399 points or more (depending on the gift you choose). You'll also rank up through different tiers of rewards every 200 points you earn.