This robot vacuum comes with premium specs, and it just dropped to under $200 for Memorial Day
Looking for a cheap but powerful robovac? Call off the hunt
If you're looking for a robot vacuum that won't break the bank, Roborock has come through with a absolute winner: the Roborock Q7 M5 is $199.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon right now.
This is a relatively new model from Roborock, and this is its first discount. With $100 off (33%), it's a no-brainer if you're looking for an affordable, but still reliable and capable, robovac. It's hands-down the best robovac deal I've spotted in the Memorial Day sales.
Although the Q7 M5 sits in the budget-friendly Q line, it borrows features that are more in line with higher-end models. This robovac might look unassuming, but it boasts some very solid specs.
First up, there's 10,000Pa of suction. That's excellent; until very recently, those sorts of numbers used to be reserved for premium bots only. It'll also recognize when it's on carpet and boost suction in response. And because it's a hybrid, it can mop and vacuum.
Today's best cheap robot vacuum deal
The Roborock Q7 M5 is a simple but effective robot vacuum and mop that's an incredible value this Memorial Day, with $100 off. It boasts reliable LiDAR navigation, very strong suction specs, and the option to map multiple levels. It's a fairly new model – this is the first price drop it's had, and it's an excellent one.
We haven't had a chance to review this specific model, but Roborock bots consistently perform extremely well in our testing. This brand crops up repeatedly in our roundup of the best robot vacuums, and it's the one I recommend most often to friends and family looking for buying advice. Based on what I know so far, it looks like a strong contender for our best cheap robot vacuum guide.
The main potential downside of this particular model is that it comes with a charge-only dock, rather than a self-empty one. If you have lots of dust or pet hair, you might find yourself emptying the small onboard dust cup with irritating regularity.
The best deal I've spotted on a robovac with an auto-empty dock is the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2, now $399.98 (it was $599.99) at Amazon. It's a lightning deal, though, so you'll need to be quick to grab it.
