The best robot vacuum for pet hair just got a ridiculous $900 discount for Memorial Day

A good robot vacuum can be a huge effort-saver for those with particularly hairy pets, and right now there's a ridiculously good deal on our top-rated model – the Dreame L40 Ultra is $599.99 (was $1,499.99) at Amazon as part of the Memorial Day sales.

We rate this as the very best robot vacuum for pet hair. We tested it in a home with multiple cats and dogs, and the Dreame L40 Ultra handled everything like a pro, pulling what seemed like a whole cardigan's worth of hair from our reviewer's carpet-like rugs (a TriCut feature on the brush roll chops up long hair and prevents it from tangling) and cleaning his hard floors impressively well, too.

• Browse the full Amazon sale

In fact, it's an excellent all-rounder even if you don't have pets, offering a feature-packed dock and superb mopping as well as that impressive vacuum power. And at under half price it's an absolute steal right now.

Today's best Dreame L40 Ultra deal

Dreame L40 Ultra: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Amazon This feature-packed bot has a masssive $900 off for Memorial day, taking it to less than half price – outstanding value for such a capable robot vacuum. It comes with excellent vacuuming and mopping, plus a dock that will take care of everything from emptying the dustbin to washing a drying the mop pads and dispensing detergent.

In our Dreame L40 Ultra review, we found very little to complain about. It mapped our tester's home quickly, navigated confidently and accurately, and dodged obstacles well too.

The dock will also take care of most maintenance for you. As well as auto-emptying dust (a must for pet owners who don't want to be constantly be emptying the small onboard dustbin), it'll refill the bot's water tanks and add detergent, and wash and dry the mop pads too. Just beware that it's big and bulky, so you'll need somewhere to store it.

We awarded the L40 Ultra a near-perfect 4.5 stars, and it features high up in our roundup of the best robot vacuums you can buy.