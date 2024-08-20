Monster Hunter Wilds trailer at Gamescom 2024 shows off spooky spiders and electric wyverns

The latest trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds has just been shown off at Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live presentation. During the trailer, we get a look at two more brand new monsters, one of which might just be the game's flagship creature.
The first large monster on the docket was a large spider-like creature, not dissimilar to Nerscylla from Monster Hunter 4. It appeared to use spores on its body to attack the hunters surrounding it.
The second monster was a large lightning-infused wyvern with horns jutting horizontally from its face. It looks like the kind of large monster that you'd expect to be the game's flagship creature - i.e. the one you'll need to take down to start scraping the endgame content afterwards.
During the Monster Hunter Wilds trailer, we also got a look at a sandy hub town - likely where we'll get to prepare our equipment and eat stat-boosting meals before we head out on each hunt. Some more story beats are present too, but still not much to piece together a more cohesive whole.
Other gameplay elements shown include setting up a portable camp out in the world, using stealth to approach large monsters covertly, and more of a look at various weapons including the great sword and dual blades. It's a lot packed into a fairly compact two and a half minute trailer, but it's all looking fantastic.
There's still no concrete release date for Monster Hunter Wilds, but it's currently set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC (via Steam) sometime in 2025. The game is available to wishlist now, too.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.