Monster Hunter Wilds trailer at Gamescom 2024 shows off spooky spiders and electric wyverns

The latest trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds has just been shown off at Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live presentation. During the trailer, we get a look at two more brand new monsters, one of which might just be the game's flagship creature.

The first large monster on the docket was a large spider-like creature, not dissimilar to Nerscylla from Monster Hunter 4. It appeared to use spores on its body to attack the hunters surrounding it.

The second monster was a large lightning-infused wyvern with horns jutting horizontally from its face. It looks like the kind of large monster that you'd expect to be the game's flagship creature - i.e. the one you'll need to take down to start scraping the endgame content afterwards.

Monster Hunter Wilds Interview and Trailer with Ryozo Tsujimoto | GAMESCOM Opening Night Live 2024 - YouTube Watch On

During the Monster Hunter Wilds trailer, we also got a look at a sandy hub town - likely where we'll get to prepare our equipment and eat stat-boosting meals before we head out on each hunt. Some more story beats are present too, but still not much to piece together a more cohesive whole.

Other gameplay elements shown include setting up a portable camp out in the world, using stealth to approach large monsters covertly, and more of a look at various weapons including the great sword and dual blades. It's a lot packed into a fairly compact two and a half minute trailer, but it's all looking fantastic.

There's still no concrete release date for Monster Hunter Wilds, but it's currently set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC (via Steam) sometime in 2025. The game is available to wishlist now, too.

