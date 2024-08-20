Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 debuts an entire campaign mission at Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live presentation has kicked off with an extended look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The campaign mission, known as Most Wanted, sees operators infiltrating a building to rescue a hostage. Soon after, a Juggernaut-style enemy breaches in, clad head to toe in heavy armor and wielding a massive minigun. Just like the '90s, eh?

The gameplay trailer also shows off plenty more besides gun play. The player character unleashes a remote-controlled drone which explodes, killing the threatening target instantly. From there, we get more infiltration and dialogue beats as the group ascends an elevator shaft. But of course, even that quickly goes awry as the mission transitions to the streets above.

Black Ops 6 at gamescom - â€œMost Wantedâ€ Campaign Level Playthrough - YouTube Watch On

The explosive mission culminates in a pretty stunning car chase. As you'd expect, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's campaign seems to be as bombastic as they always are from developers Treyarch and Raven Software.

This story is developing, more information is to follow...