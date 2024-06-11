Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 won't require 300GB of storage space, Activision clarifies

In news that'll make your SSD breathe a sigh of relief, it turns out that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will not require 300GB of storage space as was previously claimed.

As reported by IGN, the Xbox store page for the upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) listed the game's install size at an eye-watering 309.85GB. Naturally this didn't sit too well with Call of Duty fans who are already having to contend with mammoth install sizes of around 150GB for each game.

Now, Activision's official Call of Duty Updates X / Twitter account has stepped in to clarify exactly what's going on with that install size. And thankfully, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 won't require so much storage space after all.

📢 #BlackOps6 Correction: The estimated file size currently displayed on the Black Ops 6 pre-order pages does not represent the download size or disk footprint for Black Ops 6.The sizes as shown include the full installations of Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, Warzone…June 10, 2024

"Correction: The estimated file size currently displayed on the Black Ops 6 pre-order pages does not represent the download size or disk footprint for Black Ops 6," the post begins.

"The sizes as shown include the full installations of Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, Warzone and all relevant content packs, including all localized languages combined which is not representative of a typical player install experience.

"Players will be able to download Black Ops 6 at launch without downloading any other Call of Duty titles or all of the language packs."

While the actual install size for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 isn't revealed in the post, it does state that this information will be revealed closer to launch. Likely because final touches are still being added to the game, and the modular nature of Call of Duty games means that players may have different sizes of install based on the aspects of the game they wish to play, including campaign, multiplayer and Zombies.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At least we can rest easy, for now, that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 won't be taking up an overwhelmingly massive chunk of space in, say, one of the best SSDs for PS5 or the best Xbox Series X hard drive and SSDs.