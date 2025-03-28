Black Ops 6 Season 3 release date and time in your timezone

The Black Ops 6 Season three update will bring new maps and skins

Two Operators face off against a green background
(Image credit: Activision)
Black Ops 6 Season 3 launches Wednesday, April 2, adding new maps, some new weapons, as well as a set of iconic tie-in skins (this one's for Kevin Smith fans). This means that next week, players will have a whole host of new features to check out, whether that's in Zombies, Warzone, or core Multiplayer.

Even without extra Season Three, we're still having a blast with Black Ops 6, landing it a place on our list of the best FPS games to play in 2025. This upcoming refresh sees the return of Verdansk to Warzone, and it's looking very close to the original indeed.

Here's what we know about Black Ops Season 3 so far, including a closer look at Wednesday's confirmed release time, as well as what's set to be added. It's worth noting that times do vary depending on your time zone, so be sure to check out the information below for when Season 3 launches in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Black Ops 6 Season 3 release time in your time zone

A sniper fires down at players running through a firing range

(Image credit: Activision)

The Black Ops 6 Season 3 release time is Wednesday, April 2 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM GMT. Here are some more specifics related to the release schedule per your timezone:

  • 9AM PST: West Coast (US)
  • 12PM EST: East Coast (US)
  • 5PM BST: United Kingdom (UK)
  • 6PM CET: Europe
  • 2AM JST (Friday, February 21): Japan
  • 4AM AEDT: (Friday, February 21): Australia

Black Ops 6 Season 3 - what's being added?

An infographic showing the content coming to Black Ops 6 season 3

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has now announced what'll be added to Black Ops 6 as part of Season 3. This includes new maps, weapons, and modes, as well as big updates to Warzone. Here's a brief summary of what's being added:

  • Maps: Barrage (6v6), Nomad (6v6, 2v2), Firing Range (6v6)
  • Weapons: CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle, HDR Sniper Rifle, Nail Gun Special Weapon, Kali Sticks (Melee)
  • Attachments: Monolithic Suppressor, SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion, C9 10MM Auto 30-Round Mags
  • Modes: Sharpshooter, Demolition
  • Perk: Close Shave - Automatically use your Dedicated Melee attack when you perform a weapon butt attack. Simply tap the Melee button to attack. Like the old days
  • Bundle: Jay & Silent Bob, Digital Dreamin', United Force Tracer Pack
  • Warzone: Return of Verdansk, back to basics gameplay tweaks. More in this blog.
  • Zombies: Shattered Veil map, Double Tap Perk, Ray Gun Mark II & Wunderwaffle DG - 2
  • Events: Black Ops Tribute
  • Operators: Hudson, Mace, R0-Z3

For a full breakdown of Black Ops 6 Season 3, visit the Call of Duty blog. This includes some limited-time modes that'll be available to enjoy over the holidays.

