Just Dance VR is coming to Meta Quest, finally letting you break it down in virtual reality

The long-running Just Dance series is finally making the leap into virtual reality (VR) with Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity. The upcoming VR spinoff was announced as part of the recent Ubisoft Forward event and is set to launch on October 15 exclusively for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 3.

The game will feature 25 songs at launch, including a mix of popular hits and entirely original creations. A small handful of these have already been revealed and they are as follows:

"Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen

"Bad Liar" by Selena Gomez

"Starships" by Nicki Minaj

"Lights" by Ellie Goulding

"Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen

"A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)" by Fergie Ft. Q-tip, GoonRock

"Volar" by Lele Pons ft. Susan Diaz and Victor Cardenas

All things considered, it's not a bad selection so far and these seven songs demonstrate a pretty good mix of the classics and more recent hits to appeal to a younger age demographic. Still, I'm going to be reserving my full judgment until more details are revealed.

A recent trailer gave us a good insights into some of the mechanics that we can expect from this installment. This includes the addition of a 360-degree view, allowing you to look around the environment for the first time, and online multiplayer for groups of up to six players. Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity will also feature two-handed scoring, potentially allowing for more accurate reading of your movements.

You can watch the full trailer for yourself below.

Outside of the dancing, you'll be able to relax in your own virtual apartment, complete with interactable props and minigames, or explore a social hub known as the Dancity with other players from around the world. During your time in the game, you will be represented by a fully customizable avatar and the trailer showed off a good breadth of outfits to choose from.

I can't deny that I'm a little skeptical about my ability to boogie being affected by the wearing of a heavy VR headset, but I'm still quite excited by this reveal. Just Dance and VR seems like a potentially great match and the idea of a more social focused Just Dance title is seriously promising. I'll certainly be keeping my eyes peeled for any further announcements.

