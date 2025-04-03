Yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 has more internal storage and supports expandable cards, but you'll need a specific type

The Nintendo Switch 2 features 256GB of internal storage

The console still supports expandable storage, but you'll need to use a microSD Express card to run games

These cards offer faster speeds but are more expensive

The Nintendo Switch 2 has a lot going for it – a more powerful CPU to enable even more impressive games, better audio from improved speakers, and yes, a larger screen at 7.9 inches. But can we give a round of applause to Nintendo for upping the internal storage to 256GB?

That’s a big leap – eight times what the original Nintendo Switch offered – and it should mean that you’ll have a lot of room for games and apps. Of course, there is expandable storage. However, it’s not all roses in that regard … especially if you’ve invested in a lot of standard microSD cards for your current Switch and want to make the upgrade.

Why? Well, the Nintendo Switch 2 still supports expandable storage, but it’s only going to work with microSD Express cards. That’s an important distinction, as non-standard microSD cards don’t carry the properties of ‘Express.’ These higher-end microSD cards, though, do offer faster speeds that are more on the level of SSDs (solid-state drives).

(Image credit: Nintendo)

That feature, alongside the improved performance, should make for a more fluid experience when reading or writing onto the microSD Express card. You will need a microSD Express card to use with the Switch 2 to save a game or open one. However, according to this support page , you can plug a standard microSD card in to view photos or screenshots.

The improved speeds might weigh out the downsides aside from the cost though. A regular 128GB microSD card runs for about $20.99 (on Amazon for this SanDisk model), but a 128GB microSD Express card from SanDisk is $49.99 (currently $44.99 on Amazon). That’s quite a jump and generally the case here – microSD Express Cards are more expensive than microSD cards.

So yes, upping the internal storage on the Switch 2 to 256GB is great, and keeping the option for expandable storage is good, but the microSD Express requirement might cost you a bit more.

Of course, there’s always the chance that you might have been using a microSD Express card in your Switch Lite, Switch, or Switch OLED – it’s worth checking and as we get closer to preorders (April 8 from Nintendo and April 9 from other retailers) and launch (June 5, 2025), we’ll be writing about any major sales on this cards.

