Dying Light: The Beast debuts at Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live show

A particularly cool surprise has been unleashed at Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live presentation, as developer Techland announced Dying Light The Beast with a debut trailer.
This spin-off seems to be a shorter experience clocking in at around 18-20 hours. The game sees the return of protagonist Kyle Crane, who seems to have developed some new beastly powers. Besides that, the game seems to maintain the high-quality parkour action and zombie-slaying combat the series is known for.
According to a Techland press release, Dying Light: The Beast is "a thrilling standalone zombie adventure set in a tightly-crafted rural region." The region, Castor Woods, has predictably been overrun with zombies and all manner of beasties. Techland says that with "natural landmarks, small villages and industrial complexes, the setting offers diverse traversal options, whether it’s using your parkour skills to gain the upper hand on your enemies or hopping into an abandoned 4x4 to outrun the horrors of the night."
This story is developing, more information is to follow...
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.