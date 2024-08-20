Dying Light: The Beast debuts at Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live show

A particularly cool surprise has been unleashed at Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live presentation, as developer Techland announced Dying Light The Beast with a debut trailer.

This spin-off seems to be a shorter experience clocking in at around 18-20 hours. The game sees the return of protagonist Kyle Crane, who seems to have developed some new beastly powers. Besides that, the game seems to maintain the high-quality parkour action and zombie-slaying combat the series is known for.

Dying Light: The Beast â€” Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

According to a Techland press release, Dying Light: The Beast is "a thrilling standalone zombie adventure set in a tightly-crafted rural region." The region, Castor Woods, has predictably been overrun with zombies and all manner of beasties. Techland says that with "natural landmarks, small villages and industrial complexes, the setting offers diverse traversal options, whether it’s using your parkour skills to gain the upper hand on your enemies or hopping into an abandoned 4x4 to outrun the horrors of the night."

This story is developing, more information is to follow...